CEE Animation Delegation and Activities at MIFA Annecy 2026

PRAGUE: CEE Animation returns to MIFA Annecy 2026 with a rich and diverse programme designed to showcase the talent and creativity of Central and Eastern European animation, and foster cross-border collaboration.

As in previous years, CEE Animation will lead a delegation of almost 60 film professionals, hosted at the Creative Europe MEDIA stand.

The delegation includes a dynamic group of producers actively seeking coproduction opportunities and offering a wide range of professional services, supported by a diverse pool of regional talent. Representatives of national film funds and industry associations will also be present, ready to engage with international partners.

Join the CEE Animation activities at MIFA 2026:

International Co-Production Breakfasts:

Wed & Thu, 24 – 25 June, 9:30–10:30, Creative Europe MEDIA Stand (F.03)

Looking for a co-producer for your animated project or eager to collaborate with talented filmmakers on promising ventures? Register here to join this exclusive speed dating event and network with top CEE and European producers! Discover projects looking for partners, or browse co-acquisition catalogue.

CEE Animation Pitches:

Wed, 24 June, 13:15–14:30, Impérial Palace – Floor 1 – Verdi Room

Get an exclusive look at 8 standout animation projects from Central & Eastern Europe – shorts, series and features seeking co-producers, broadcasters, distributors and sales partners. Don’t miss the chance to discover fresh talent and build new collaborations in one of the most exciting regions in animation today!

Panel: European Way of Sustainability for Animation Industry

Thu, 25 June, 9:30–10:30, Rotonde de l’Europe

CEE Animation’s Sustainability Manager Valentína Hučková will discuss ANiMPACT sustainability standards and Carbulator.

Animation Garden Party:

Wed, 24 June, 17:00, Impérial Palace Garden

Together with friends from Polish Animation, Animation Festival Network and Animated Baltics, CEE Animation warmly invites you to join the celebration of animation and its vibrant community.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 once again features a strong presence of Central and Eastern European titles in its Official Selection. Among this year’s highlights are the short film Cosmonauts, developed within CEE Animation’s Rise&Shine programme and presented at the CEE Animation Forum 2024, and Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe!, a project developed through the CEE Animation Workshop. Both short films premiered at the Berlinale 2026.

The list of all CEE titles in this year’s programme is available here.

The CEE Animation delegation is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association, and the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.

The upcoming Annecy Animation Film Festival will be held from 21 – 27 June, and its Market from 23 – 26 June 2026.

Click HERE for a press release.