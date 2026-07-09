09-07-2026

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Support from Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions

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    STRASBOURG: The Croatian minority drama series Red Light Empire and Czech/Slovak drama series The Disappearance of Sara Lindert have received support within the fourth call for projects under the Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions.

    In all, seven series received 2.1 m EUR.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Support from Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions:

    Red Light Empire (the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia), Drama series, 300,000 EUR
    Created by Tim Oliehoek
    Produced by Lemming Film
    Coproduced by Lemming Film Belgium, Nukleus Film

    The Disappearance of Sara Lindert (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Drama series, 300,000 EUR
    Created by Kateřina Šardická, Miro Šifra
    Produced by Barletta
    Coproduced by Truestory

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