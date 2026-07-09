Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Support from Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions

In all, seven series received 2.1 m EUR.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Support from Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions:
Red Light Empire (the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia), Drama series, 300,000 EUR
Created by Tim Oliehoek
Produced by Lemming Film
Coproduced by Lemming Film Belgium, Nukleus Film
The Disappearance of Sara Lindert (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Drama series, 300,000 EUR
Created by Kateřina Šardická, Miro Šifra
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Truestory