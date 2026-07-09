Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Support from Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions

STRASBOURG: The Croatian minority drama series Red Light Empire and Czech/Slovak drama series The Disappearance of Sara Lindert have received support within the fourth call for projects under the Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions .

In all, seven series received 2.1 m EUR.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Support from Council of Europe’s Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions:

Red Light Empire (the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia), Drama series, 300,000 EUR

Created by Tim Oliehoek

Produced by Lemming Film

Coproduced by Lemming Film Belgium, Nukleus Film

The Disappearance of Sara Lindert (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Drama series, 300,000 EUR

Created by Kateřina Šardická, Miro Šifra

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Truestory