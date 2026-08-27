SERIES’ WOMEN and AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN Return with New Editions

POTSDAM: The Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) is announcing the launch of the new editions of AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN and SERIES’ WOMEN , its two international career enhancement and leadership programmes dedicated to professionals who identify as women working across the European audiovisual sector. This year, AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN launches partnership with Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event .

Applications for both programmes are open until 4 September 2026.

AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN is designed for professionals in mid- and senior-level management positions across the audiovisual value chain. The programme equips participants with strategic tools to navigate transformation, lead through innovation, and strengthen their position in an increasingly competitive landscape, from negotiation and entrepreneurship to forward-looking business development.

Running from October 2026 to April 2027, the curriculum of AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN combines on-site and online workshops led by seasoned international experts, one-on-one business coaching, and self-paced learning through EPI’s innovative eTraining.

A milestone for this edition is the new partnership with a key growing business platform in the Nordic region Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, the industry-strand of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which will host one of the programme's workshops bringing participants into the heart of one of Europe's most dynamic professional gatherings and expanding their international network in a uniquely immersive setting.

Since its launch in 2021, SERIES' WOMEN has established itself as a key platform for advancing the visibility and leadership of women and gender-diverse producers in the European TV drama sector. The sixth edition continues this mission, offering an intensive curriculum tailored to the specific realities of the international series market. Taking place from November 2026 to March 2027, participants of the new cohort will take part in an extensive programme combining on-site and online workshops, individual career mentoring and pitch coaching. Core areas include leadership, visibility, entrepreneurship, legal frameworks, and marketing and distribution strategies, all framed within the rapidly evolving audiovisual landscape.

Direct engagement with the industry is central to the experience: participants will attend major European events, including TV Drama Vision 2027 in Gothenburg and Series Mania Forum 2027 in Lille, opening the doors to meaningful exchange with industry peers and decision-makers across the European series ecosystem.

As with its counterpart, SERIES’ WOMEN also incorporates a dedicated module for hiring managers and organisational leaders, with a focus on cultivating inclusive and sustainable workplace cultures.

Together, these two initiatives reflect EPI's ongoing commitment to a more equitable and future-oriented European audiovisual industry, empowering women not only to advance their individual careers, but also to play an active role in shaping the industry’s future.

Detailed information on the programmes, application process, and upcoming Info Sessions is available on the EPI website.

AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN is funded by Creative Europe – MEDIA and supported by FOCAL, Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE), European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA), and Women In Film & Television International (WIFTI).

SERIES’ WOMEN is funded by Creative Europe – MEDIA and supported by FOCAL, Screen Ireland, Göteborg Film Festival, Series Mania Forum, European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE), European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA), Seriesly Berlin, the European Producers Club (EPC.) and Women In Film & Television International (WIFTI).

Click HERE for the press release.