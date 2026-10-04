FNE Oscar Watch 2027: Bosnia and Herzegovina Selects The Widower as Oscar Contender

SARAJEVO: The Widower / Udovac, the first feature film by Bosnian director Hari Šečić has been selected as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s official candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Starring veteran actor Izudin Bajrović as Mirsad, the story centres on a 62-year-old man who begins questioning his long-held patriarchal beliefs following the sudden death of his wife.

Hari Šečić and Kerim Mašović produced the film through Spektar. The Cinematography Foundation Sarajevo and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo Canton backed the film.

The Widower premiered at the 32nd Sarajevo Film Festival in the Open Air Premiere programme, where it won the Prix Cineplexx Award.

The nominations for 99th Academy Awards will be announced on 21 January and the 99th Academy Awards will be held on 14 March 2027 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.