Romanian Creative Week Underway in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: Romanian Creative Week ( RCW X Bucharest ), the largest creative industries event in the European Union, returns for its autumn edition from 2 to 8 October 2026. Held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, the programme spans cinema, contemporary art, dance, fashion, and cultural policy across key venues in Bucharest.

Cinema took center stage on 4 October at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) with "Three Perspectives on Migration," a showcase examining family separations, parental emigration, and rebuilt lives. Curated by Gabriela Suciu and Caterina Pruteanu in partnership with the Film Producers Alliance (APF), the programme presented Tudor Cristian Jurgiu's Berlinale winner On Our Own / De capul nostru (produced by Romania’s Libra Films, coproduced by Indyca Italy), Andreea Cristina Borțun's A River's Gaze / Malul vânăt (produced by Romania’s Atelier de Film, coproduced by France’s Films de Force Majeure, Slovenia’s Perfo Production, Romania’s Avanpost and Forest Film) and Radu Jude's Diary of a Chambermaid / Jurnalul unei cameriste (produced by France’s SBS and coproduced by Romania’s Avanpost), alongside a panel with the directors moderated by MNAR Director Erwin Kessler.

Beyond film, the week incorporates a broad mix of creative discipline showcases. Contemporary Art and New Media (2 – 4 October) included exhibitions such as Hidrophoria, PORTAL, and The Mirror Stage, alongside the New Media District – One Night Only event at the Royal Palace, featuring 14 digital artists, Sebastian Comănescu’s monumental installation Fantastic Posse, and music by Discoteca Italiana.

Curated by Ștefan Lupu, the series HazarDance (2 – 6 October) features an international dance intensive led by Viktoriia Medviedieva at the National Dance Center Bucharest (CNDB), street style competitions at Ichigo Garage, free UNATC student performances on an "Inflatable Theatre" stage in George Enescu Square, and feminist and duo contemporary dance works at CNDB and Cuibul Artiștilor.

Held in the Carol I Hall of the Central University Library, the industry roundtables RCW Academy Dialogues (5 – 6 October) gather creators, funders, and policymakers. Hosted by Marlene Herberth and Bogdan Crețu, discussions focus on long-term systemic support, introducing a Creative Ecologies Observatory and Laboratory, as well as strategies to train and fund a new generation of art journalists.

Romanian Creative Week will conclude with the Romanian Fashion Week (7 – 8 October) at TVR (tvr.ro) with Spring/Summer 2027 runway collections from prominent designers, including Ioana Ciolacu, Maria Marinescu, and Irina Schrotter.

Romanian Creative Week Bucharest is organised by the Federation of Employers in Creative Industries (FEPIC) and the Employers' Association of Creative Industries (APIC) with support from the Bucharest City Hall, ArCuB, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), and the “Dimitrie Brândză” Botanical Garden of the Bucharest University.

Romanian Creative Week was established in Iași in August 2011, and it was included in 2025 by the Ministry of Culture on the list of cultural-strategic events. Up to now, it has organised, directly or through its member employers' federations, over 100 national and international promotional events for the creative industries.

Regularly held in Iași in the spring, the first autumn edition of the Romanian Creative Week was held in Bucharest 3 - 9 October 2025. This year, the Iași edition of the Romanian Creative Week was held 13 – 24 May.