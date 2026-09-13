CinEast Festival Returns for an Eventful 2026 Edition in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG: Over 65 feature films, 60 short films, and around 35 guests, alongside concerts, exhibitions, debates and other special events are in the menu of the 19th edition of the CinEast Festival , which will take place in Luxembourg 9 – 25 October 2026. This year, the festival’s focus is on Bulgaria.

The ‘Focus on Bulgaria’ will include numerous feature and short films, several guests and special events as well as opportunities to sample the country's gastronomy. Two concerts will also be presented in the framework of the focus: an exceptional jazz concert by GloBalKan with kaval virtuoso Nedyalko Nedyalkov (10/10, Neimënster) and a jazz ciné-concert to Murnau's Tartuffe by the Wladigeroff Brothers (18/10, Neimënster).

The complete programme of the 19th edition of CinEast (Central and Eastern European Film Festival in Luxembourg) as well as the juries and the festival guests will be unveiled at the Press Conference held on 24 September 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Auditorium of Cercle Cité (3 Rue Genistre, 1623 Ville-Haute, Luxembourg).

The films on the programme, selected from the best recent releases from over 20 former Eastern Bloc countries, will be screened in a number of venues in and around Luxembourg: Ciné Utopia, Cercle Cité and Théâtre des Capucins (temporary screening locations managed by the Cinémathèque), Neimënster, Kinepolis Kirchberg, selected cinemas from the Cinextdoor network and more. A large part of the programme will also be available online via CinEast Online Cinema.

This year's thematic cycle ‘Crossroads’ explores moments of choice, transition and transformation that shape both individual lives and entire societies. This theme will be explored through a selection of films (fiction and documentaries) and a large photo exhibition at Neimënster.

CinEast 2026 is organised by CinEast asbl in collaboration with the Kinepolis group, Cinémathèque, Neimënster, Cinextdoor network, Ancien Cinéma and others. Main partners and sponsors: Luxembourg Ministry of Culture, City of Luxembourg, Film Fund Luxembourg, PwC Foundation Luxembourg, Kulczyk Investments and Polish Film Institute. Co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

Click HERE for a press release.