FNE at Venice 2026: Prize Winners

Woman Unknown by May el-Toukhy

VENICE: Latvian minority coproduction Woman Unknown by May el-Toukhy received the Golden Lion and the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the 83 rd edition of the Venice Film Festival, held 2 – 12 September 2026.

The Audience Award went to the Romanian majority coproduction and debut feature I Matter / Eu contez directed by Alina Șerban and produced by Ada Solomon.

OFFICIAL AWARDS:

Venezia 83 :

Golden Lion for Best Film:

Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by May el-Toukhy

Produced by Nordisk Film Production AS

Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Nafta Films

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Nordisk Film TV & TV Fond

Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize:

Possible Love / Ga-neung-han Sa-rang (South Korea, USA)

Directed by Lee Chang-dong

Silver Lion - Award for Best Director:

Ilya Khrzanovsky for DAU (Germany, France, Sweden)

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:

Mathilde Arcel in Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by May el-Toukhy

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:

John Malkovich in Wild Horse Nine (UK, USA, Chile)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Golden Osella for Best Screenplay:

Stéphane Brizé, Coralie Amédéo and Olivier Gorce for A Good Little Soldier / Un bon petit soldat (France)

Directed by Stéphane Brizé

Special Jury Prize:

NAZA (UK, USA)

Directed by Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Emerging Actor/Actress:

Malou Khebizi in A Place to Heal / 15/18 (France)

Directed by Cédric Kahn

Orizzonti:

Orizzonti Award for Best Film:

Diane in the Loop / Un détour par Diane (Belgium, France)

Directed by Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

Orizzonti Award for Best Director:

Jacqueline Lentzou for A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra (Greece, Germany, France)

Special Orizzonti Jury Prize:

House of the Wind / La maison du vent (France, Cameroon, Benin, Belgium)

Directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

Orizzonti Award for Best Actress:

Laleh Marzban in Falling House (Iran, USA, Germany)

Directed by Mohsen Gharaei

Orizzonti Award for Best Actor:

Riccardo Scamarcio in The Children of the Monkey / I figli della scimmia (Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Landucci

Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay:

Tommaso Landucci, Damian Femert for The Children of the Monkey / I figli della scimmia (Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Landucci

Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film:

A Few Moments of Happiness / Quelques instants de bonheur (UK, France)

Directed by Shaden Safieddine Tazi

Venice Award for a Debut Film:

Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for Debut Film:

House of the Wind / La maison du vent (France, Cameroon, Benin, Belgium)

Directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu

Venice Spotlight:

Armani Beauty Audience Award:

I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Alina Șerban

Produced by microFILM (microfilm.eu)

Coproduced by 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions, Lemming Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro), Eurimages, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Wallimage / Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel

Venice Classics:

Best Restored Film:

Long Night of 1943 / La lunga notte del’43 (Italy)

Directed by Florestano Vancini

Venice Immersive:

Grand Prize:

The Pigeon Ring (China)

Created by Shixin Tao, Yuqi Zhang

Special Jury Prize:

Out of the Ashes (USA)

Created by Rory Mitchell and Nonny de la Peña

Achievement Prize:

Empire at Sea (USA)

Created by Peter Flaherty

Golden Lion Awards for Lifetime Achievement:

Ellen Burstyn

George Clooney

COLLATERAL AWARDS:

1964 POP ART AWARD | Cineteca della Calabria:

Winner:

The Girl with the Leica / La ragazza con la Leica (Italy)

Directed by Alina Marazzi

Airone della Laguna Award | Cinetour e Cinit:

Best Film:

Falling House / Moragheb (Iran, USA, Germany)

Directed by Mohsen Gharaei

Best Short Film:

Silence (Ukraine)

Directed by Pavlo Shpegun

Special Mention:

Il senso della terra (Italy)

Directed by Alessandro Ingaria and Simone Massi

Los Poderes (Colombia, France)

Directed by Salim Jaller

Arca CinemaGiovani Award | ARCA (Associazione Ricreativa, Culturale e Sportiva per i dipendenti del gruppo Enel e delle aziende associate):

Best Film of Venezia 83:

Possible Love / Ga-neung-han Sa-rang (South Korea, USA)

Directed by Lee Chang-dong

Best Italian Film in Venice:

The Spiral / L’estranea (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Strippoli

Authors under 40 Award dedicated to Valentina Pedicini | Parallelo 41 Produzioni:

Best Director (ex aequo):

Michelle Zhou for Big Little Things / Huangyan Shenghuo (Hong Kong, USA)\

Maria Aparicio for Sometimes Sadness, Sometimes Rebellion / A Veces Me Entra Tristeza, Otra Veces Rebelion (Argentina, Spain)

Special Mention for Best Direction and Screenplay:

Shalini Adnani for Our Share of Sand (UK, India, Greece)

Special Mention for Cinematography:

Simone Hart for Eklipse (Austria, Italy)

Directed by Manuel Wetscher

BookCiak Award | Associazione Calipso:

Winner:

The Fire Within You / Il fuoco che ti porti dentro (Italy)

Directed by Edoardo De Angelis

Brian Award | UAAR - Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti:

Winner:

Let Us Through, Dear Ancestors / Makikiraan po (Philippines)

Directed by Lav Diaz

Special Mention:

No Paradise If You’re Killed by a Woman (Norway, UAE, Sweden, Iraq)

Directed by Halkawt Mustafa

Fundacion Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundaciòn Casa Wabi and Mantarraya Production to the director who won the Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film.

XXXVIII Prix CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni – Medaglia Fellini 2026 | Consiglio Internazionale del Cinema e della Televisione CICT UNESCO – Comitato Italiano :

Winner:

Dear Ajayi (Nigeria, Germany)

Directed by Damilola Orimogunje

Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur in collaboration with Ateatro e Centro Sperimentale Accademia Eleonora Duse:

Best Film (ex-aequo):

Look Back / Rukku bakku (Japan)

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Shumei: The Living Legacy of Kabuki (Japan)

Directed by Takashi Miike

Best Multidisciplinary Artist:

Anatolij Vasil’ev for DAU (Germany, France, Sweden)

Directed by Ilya Khrzhanovsky



CinemaSarà Award | Fondazione Cineteca Italiana di Milano:

Winner:

Look Back / Rukku bakku (Japan)

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

CROCE ROSSA ITALIANA Award | Croce Rossa Italiana:

Winner:

A Place to heal / 15/18 (France)

Directed by Cédric Kahn

Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale in collaboration with Università degli Studi di Padova and Università Ca’ Foscari:

Award Presented by the Official Jury:

A Day in the Life of Jo: Chapter Phaedra (Greece, Germany, France)

Directed by Jacqueline Lentzou

Award Presented by Ca’ Foscari Student Jury:

NAZA (UK, USA)

Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Fanheart3 Award | Associazione Fanheart3:

Golden Clip for Best Film:

Man’s Skin / Peau d’homme (France)

Directed by Léa Domenach

Silver Ship for Best OTP - One True Pairing:

Chrs and Lee, the characters of Wild Horse Nine by Martin McDonagh

XR Fan Experience:

Empire at Sea (USA)

Directed by Peter Flaherty

Special Mention:

Look Back / Rukku bakku (Japan)

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:

Best Film:

Serpenti (Italy)

Directed by Roberto De Paolis Maino

Best Short Film:

Se mai le cose (Italy)

Directed by Giulia Cosentino



Premio Speciale Film Impresa | Unindustria – Unione degli Industriali e delle imprese Roma-Frosinone-Latina-Rieti-Viterbo:

Winner:

A Good Little Soldier / Un bon petit soldat (France)

Directed by Stéphane Brizé

The International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI Prize) | FIPRESCI - International Federation of Film Critics:

Best Film from Venezia 83:

Possible Love / Ga-neung-han Sa-rang (South Korea, USA)

Directed by Lee Chang-dong

Best Film from Orizzonti:

The Color of the Sun (Canada, Italy, Japan)

Directed by Xavier Tera

Giornate degli Autori:

GdA Director’s Award:

Sometimes Sadness, Sometimes Rebellion / A Veces Me Entra Tristeza, Otras Veces Rebelión (Argentine, Spain)

Directed by María Aparicio

Europa Cinemas Label Prize:

A Woman Today / Une femme aujourd’hui (France)

Directed by Robert Guédiguian

People’s Choice Award:

Balcanica (Italy)

Directed by Nicola Sorcinelli

Venice Critics’ Week:

Grand Prize for Best Film:

Before the War / Prima della guerra (Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Usberti

Special Mention:

The End of Times / El fin de los tiempos (Colombia)

Directed by Bibiana Rojas Gómez, Juan David Cárdenas

Best Producer Award:

Before the War / Prima della guerra (Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Usberti

Audience Award:

Our Share of Sand (UK, India, Greece)

Directed by Shalini Adnani

Circolo del Cinema di Verona Award for the Most Innovative Film in the Selection:

Zoom In, Zoom Out (China)

Directed by Dong Jie

The Impact Golden Globes Prize for Documentary presented by Artemis Rising Foundation | Artemis Rising con il supporto di Think-Impact Production

Winner:

Letters from the Silenced Country / Listy (Poland, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Andrei Kutsila

Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:

Winners:

NAZA (UK, USA)

Directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

The Spiral / L’estranea (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Strippoli

Interfilm Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue | International Interchurch Film Organisation:

Winner:

A Good Little Soldier / Un bon petit soldat (France)

Directed by Stéphane Brizé

Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S.:

Winner:

A Place to heal / 15/18 (France)

Directed by Cédric Kahn

Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola/UNICEF:

Winner:

Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People? / Nelson San, anata wa hito wo koroshima (Japan)

Directed by Shinya Tsukamoto

Mention Cinema for UNICEF:

NAZA (UK, USA)

Directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor

Carlo Lizzani Award | ANAC - Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici:

Winner:

Balcanica (Italy)

Directed by Nicola Sorcinelli

NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film | Netpac - Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema:

Winner:

Lovers in the Blue Light (India)

Directed by Anuparna Roy

NUOVOIMAIE TALENT AWARD – PREMIO FABIO SARTOR | NUOVOIMAIE – (Nuovo Istituto Mutualistico Artisti Interpreti Esecutori) in collaborazione con il Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani e il Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani:

Best Actress:

Gaia Merlonghi in La città dei vivi (Italy)

Directed by Edoardo Gabbriellini

Best Actor:

Piero Usberti in Before the War / Prima della Guerra (France, Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Usberti

Award Francesco Pasinetti | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:

Winner:

Back to Buenos Aires / Ritorno a Buenos Aires (Italy)

Directed by Marco Bechis

Best Actress:

Vanessa Scalera in The Fire Within You / Il fuoco che ti porti dentro (Italy)

Directed by Edoardo De Angelis

Best Actor:

Adriano Giannini in Back to Buenos Aires / Ritorno a Buenos Aires (Italy)

Directed by Marco Bechis

Pasinetti Special Prize:

The Girl with the Leica / La ragazza con la Leica (Italy)

Directed by Alina Marazzi

La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Associazione Culturale S.A.S.:

Best Chief Engineer:

Roberto Di Pietro for The Echo Chamber (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Andrea Pallaoro

Best Machine Operator:

Luigi Andrei for It Will Happen Tonight / Succederà questa notte (Italy, France, Spain)

Directed by Nanni Moretti

Special Mention:

Laura Delli Colli (for her cultural and artistic activity on the professions and craftsmanship of cinema)

Queer Lion Award | Queer Lion Association:

Best Picture with LGBT and Queer Culture Themes:

Queer Edward II (UK)

Directed by Theo Rollason

London (Brazil)

Directed by Victor Di Marco and Márcio Picoli

RB Casting Award | RB Casting:

Winner:

Emanuelle Maria Di Stefano in La città dei vivi (Italia)

Directed by Edoardo Gabbriellini

"Roma Film Award – Il Lazio per il cinema” Award | Fondazione Roma Lazio Film Commission:

Winner:

Adriano Giannini

Grand Prize IWONDERFULL - Settimana Internazionale della Critica | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Winner:

Before the War / Prima della guerra (Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Usberti

Special Mention:

The End of Times / El fin de los tiempos (Colombia)

Directed by Bibiana Rojas Gómez, Juan David Cárdenas

People Choice’s Award | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Winner:

Our Share of Sand (UK, India, Greece)

Directed by Shalini Adnani

Luciano Sovena Award Conferred to the Best Independent Producer | Settimana Internazionale della critica:

Winner:

Before the War / Prima della guerra (Italy)

Directed by Tommaso Usberti

Mario Serandrei - Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Winner:

The End of Times / El fin de los tiempos (Colombia)

Directed by Bibiana Rojas Gómez and Juan David Cárdenas

Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC – Frame by Frame | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Winner:

E-I-E-I-O (Italy)

Directed by Noemi Arfuso

Special Mention:

Where the Tears Await / Dove le lacrime aspettano (Italty)

Directed by Caterina Bertini and Blu Diego Fasoli

Award for Best Director – Stadion Video SIC@SIC | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Winner:

Revolver (Italy)

Directed by Paoli De Luca

Award for Best Technical Contribution – Advista | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Winner:

If Things Could Ever Talk / Se mai le cose (Italy)

Directed by Giulia Cosentino

SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):

Winner:

Look Back / Rukku bakku (Japan)

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” | Dream On SRL:

Best Foreign Film:

A Good Little Soldier / Un bon petit soldat (France)

Directed by Stéphane Brizé

Best Italian Film:

Rider (Italy)

Directed by Roan Johnson and Davide Pavanello

Best Director Under 35:

NAZA (UK, USA)

Directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor

Soundtrack Stars Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani e Free Event:

Best Soundtrack:

La Niña and Alfredo Maddaluno for The Fire Within You / Il fuoco che ti porti dentro (Italy

Directed by Edoardo De Angelis

Special Prize:

Daniel Pemberton for Ink (UK, France, USA)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Soundtrack Stars Special Award 2026:

Daniel Blumberg and Tredici Pietro