Selected Projects Announced for 9th European Work in Progress (EWIP)

HAMBURG: A total of 25 film projects have been chosen from a record number of over 270 applications for the upcoming 9th edition of European Work in Progress (EWIP, https://www.european-work-in-progress.eu/), which will be held 28 - 30 September 2026. For the second time the prestigious the industry event takes place in Hamburg, in the framework of the FilmFest Hamburg Industry Days.

Among the selected projects are new works by Mirjana Karanović, Signe Baumane, and Hajni Kis.

This year’s selected projects again cover the whole variety of modern cinema, ranging from fiction to animated features and documentary films. The genre-mix varies between classical dramas, comedies and thrillers but also includes horror, neo-western, fantasy as well as biopics. EWIP is also happy to announce a substantial growth in the budget and size of participating productions.

All projects will be presented exclusively to EWIP guests and the international jury in 15-minute pitchings. There will also be direct meetings between film makers and producers, distributors, world sales and other supporters organized by EWIP.

Click HERE to see the full list of selected projects.