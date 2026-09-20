Connecting Cottbus Announces Projects Selected for 28th Edition

The projects in the 2026 line-up originate from 17 countries. The cocoPITCH selection includes 13 projects in development, while the cocoWIP selection features six projects in postproduction.
All selected filmmakers will take part in cocoLAB in-depth feedback sessions with industry experts, while their projects will compete for various awards.
Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European co-production can apply to attend without a project until 6 October 2026.
The 28th coco Selection:
cocoPITCH Projects 2026:
Adem and the Others (Turkey)
Directed by Onur Saylak
Produced by Ay Yapım, Liman Film
Aventura (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Cretulescu
Produced by Avanpost Media, Kinosseur Productions
Cargo to the South (Croatia)
Directed by Veno Mušinović
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly
No Place for Me in Heaven (Czech Republic)
Directed by Viktorie Novotná
Produced by Bratři
Purple Sun (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Dana Alimjanova
Produced by Art East Films, Julia Kim-von Den Driesch
MIDPOINT coco Award - Reminiscence (Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasiia Tykha
Produced by Moon Man
Something Wild (Hungary, Ireland)
Directed by Zsuzsanna Konrad
Produced by Good Kids, MHK Productions, Poste Restante Production
Svetlana (Estonia)
Directed by Vera Pirogova
Produced by Stellar Film
Teresa (Poland)
Directed by Jan Bujnowski
Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks
Tongues (Latvia)
Directed by Tīna Zariņa
Produced by White Picture
Virgin Mary (Armenia)
Directed by Lilit Movsisyan
Produced by Motif Films
Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus - White Gypsy (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Katarína Gramatová
Produced by džanes, DNA Production
Wild Gooseberry (Poland, Spain)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Produced by Chilli Productions, Alba Sotorra
cocoWIP Projects 2026:
Horses (Slovenia)
Directed by Jernej Kastelec
Produced by Bela Film
Interest (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Hana Hančinová
Produced by escadra, Cinémotif Films
Madam (Czech Republic)
Directed by Barbora Chalupova
Produced by Helium Film
Pivot (Turkey, Greece)
Directed by Melisa Önel
Produced by Vigo Film, Graal
Switched Stance (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Füzes
Produced by CineSuper, Forcodes
This Is It, the Apocalypse (Turkey, France)
Directed by Balahan Gürel
Produced by Kalavara Film, Collective Cinema, Rename Media
Click HERE for more information.