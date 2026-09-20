Connecting Cottbus Announces Projects Selected for 28th Edition

COTTBUS: The lineup of the 28 th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus ( coco ) has been chosen from a record of submissions and is dominated in 63 percent by female directors. coco will be held 4 - 6 November 2026 during FilmFestival Cottbus .

The projects in the 2026 line-up originate from 17 countries. The cocoPITCH selection includes 13 projects in development, while the cocoWIP selection features six projects in postproduction.



All selected filmmakers will take part in cocoLAB in-depth feedback sessions with industry experts, while their projects will compete for various awards.



Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European co-production can apply to attend without a project until 6 October 2026.

The 28th coco Selection:

cocoPITCH Projects 2026:

Adem and the Others (Turkey)

Directed by Onur Saylak

Produced by Ay Yapım, Liman Film

Aventura (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Cretulescu

Produced by Avanpost Media, Kinosseur Productions

Cargo to the South (Croatia)

Directed by Veno Mušinović

Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly

No Place for Me in Heaven (Czech Republic)

Directed by Viktorie Novotná

Produced by Bratři

Purple Sun (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Dana Alimjanova

Produced by Art East Films, Julia Kim-von Den Driesch

MIDPOINT coco Award - Reminiscence (Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Tykha

Produced by Moon Man

Something Wild (Hungary, Ireland)

Directed by Zsuzsanna Konrad

Produced by Good Kids, MHK Productions, Poste Restante Production

Svetlana (Estonia)

Directed by Vera Pirogova

Produced by Stellar Film

Teresa (Poland)

Directed by Jan Bujnowski

Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks

Tongues (Latvia)

Directed by Tīna Zariņa

Produced by White Picture

Virgin Mary (Armenia)

Directed by Lilit Movsisyan

Produced by Motif Films

Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus - White Gypsy (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Katarína Gramatová

Produced by džanes, DNA Production

Wild Gooseberry (Poland, Spain)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Chilli Productions, Alba Sotorra



cocoWIP Projects 2026:

Horses (Slovenia)

Directed by Jernej Kastelec

Produced by Bela Film

Interest (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Hana Hančinová

Produced by escadra, Cinémotif Films

Madam (Czech Republic)

Directed by Barbora Chalupova

Produced by Helium Film

Pivot (Turkey, Greece)

Directed by Melisa Önel

Produced by Vigo Film, Graal

Switched Stance (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Füzes

Produced by CineSuper, Forcodes

This Is It, the Apocalypse (Turkey, France)

Directed by Balahan Gürel

Produced by Kalavara Film, Collective Cinema, Rename Media

Click HERE for more information.