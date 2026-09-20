20-09-2026

Connecting Cottbus Announces Projects Selected for 28th Edition

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    COTTBUS: The lineup of the 28th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus (coco) has been chosen from a record of submissions and is dominated in 63 percent by female directors. coco will be held 4 - 6 November 2026 during FilmFestival Cottbus.

    The projects in the 2026 line-up originate from 17 countries. The cocoPITCH selection includes 13 projects in development, while the cocoWIP selection features six projects in postproduction.
     
    All selected filmmakers will take part in cocoLAB in-depth feedback sessions with industry experts, while their projects will compete for various awards.
     
    Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European co-production can apply to attend without a project until 6 October 2026.

    The 28th coco Selection:

    cocoPITCH Projects 2026:

    Adem and the Others (Turkey)
    Directed by Onur Saylak
    Produced by Ay Yapım, Liman Film 

    Aventura (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Cretulescu
    Produced by Avanpost Media, Kinosseur Productions

    Cargo to the South (Croatia)
    Directed by Veno Mušinović
    Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly

    No Place for Me in Heaven (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Viktorie Novotná
    Produced by Bratři 

    Purple Sun (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Dana Alimjanova
    Produced by Art East Films,  Julia Kim-von Den Driesch

    MIDPOINT coco Award - Reminiscence (Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasiia Tykha
    Produced by Moon Man

    Something Wild (Hungary, Ireland)
    Directed by Zsuzsanna Konrad
    Produced by Good Kids, MHK Productions, Poste Restante Production

    Svetlana (Estonia)
    Directed by Vera Pirogova
    Produced by Stellar Film

    Teresa (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Bujnowski
    Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks 

    Tongues (Latvia)
    Directed by Tīna Zariņa
    Produced by White Picture

    Virgin Mary (Armenia)
    Directed by Lilit Movsisyan
    Produced by Motif Films

    Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus - White Gypsy (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Katarína Gramatová
    Produced by džanes, DNA Production

    Wild Gooseberry (Poland, Spain)
    Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
    Produced by Chilli Productions, Alba Sotorra


    cocoWIP Projects 2026:

    Horses (Slovenia)
    Directed by Jernej Kastelec
    Produced by Bela Film

    Interest (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Hana Hančinová
    Produced by escadra, Cinémotif Films

    Madam (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Barbora Chalupova
    Produced by Helium Film

    Pivot (Turkey, Greece)
    Directed by Melisa Önel
    Produced by Vigo Film, Graal

    Switched Stance (Hungary)
    Directed by Dániel Füzes
    Produced by CineSuper, Forcodes

    This Is It, the Apocalypse (Turkey, France)
    Directed by Balahan Gürel
    Produced by Kalavara Film, Collective Cinema, Rename Media

    Click HERE for more information.

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