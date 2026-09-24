FROM ONLINE TO COTTBUS: MIOB IN SHORTS GOES ON TOUR

The MIOB In Shorts Award , part of the MIOB (Moving Images – Open Borders) network’s programme, celebrates outstanding European short films through a distinctive audience-driven format: the winner is chosen entirely by public vote .

Each MIOB member festival nominates two European short films for the competition. This year’s twelve selected titles are available to watch online from September 1 to October 15, 2026, giving viewers the opportunity to discover the films and vote for their favourite.

The twelve films can be streamed on the This Is Short platform throughout the voting period The programme will then travel to FilmFestival Cottbus in Germany in November, where all twelve titles will be screened and the winner of the 2026 MIOB In Shorts Award will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Spanning fiction, documentary and experimental cinema, this year’s selection brings together distinctive voices from across Europe, moving between intimate personal stories and wider questions of identity, memory, displacement and belonging. Together, the twelve films offer a snapshot of contemporary European short filmmaking in all its formal and thematic diversity.

Audiences can watch the full selection and cast their votes by registering on the European streaming platform This Is Short. The platform offers a free 14-day trial without a credit card, followed by a subscription of €0.99 per month. Each film has a dedicated “Vote” button, making the voting process quick and straightforward. All twelve films are available with English subtitles, with streaming and voting open until October 15, 2026.

Who will win? The audience decides.

Discover the full selection and cast your vote on:

https://thisisshort.filmchief.com/hub/section/189?back=browse

Find out more about the MIOB In Shorts Award:

https://miob.info/miob-in-shorts-award

MIOB IN SHORTS AWARD 2026 – OFFICIAL SELECTION

FOUND&LOST – Reza Rasouli (Austria, 2025, 17’)

INDEX – Radu Muntean (Romania, 2025, 29’)

TEM FÉ – Helen Esther Aschauer, Leonor Patrocinio (Portugal, 2025, 8’)

FROM SOMETHING TO NOTHING – Michael Heindl (Austria, 2025, 7’)

PVRGATORIVM – Máté Gergely Kiss (Hungary, 2025, 24’)

LIME KILN WORKERS – Nevena Micić, Katarina Micić, Filip Marojević (Serbia, 2025, 10’)

BEYOND SILENCE – Marnie Blok (Netherlands, 2025, 17’)

KJÆLEDYRUTRYDDELSE – Mikkel Storm Glomstein (Norway, 2025, 14’)

THOSE WHO MOVE – Stephanie Ricci (Portugal, 2025, 20’)

PRA/RASTI PASAULIAI – Aušra Lukošiūnienė (Lithuania, 2025, 20’)

MARELLE – Kristjan Poom (Estonia, 2025, 19’)

DEAD BUT NOT GONE – Hêvî Çinar (Turkey/Germany, 2025, 22’)