FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2026: cocoPITCH Projects – Part Two

COTTBUS: The second part of FNE’s coverage of the 28th connecting cottbus cocoPITCH showcases projects exploring female identity, social expectations, family ties and political change. From the magical realism of Polish Teresa and Wild Gooseberry to the coming-of-age punk story Tongues and Armenian comedy drama Virgin Mary, the selection brings together distinctive voices and bold perspectives.

Svetlana is a dramedy set in the Estonian border town of Narva, following a 55-year-old supermarket cashier whose life takes an unexpected turn after she is diagnosed with uterine tumour. Rejecting her doctors' advice and her family's pressure to undergo surgery, Svetlana becomes convinced that falling in love will cure her. As she reinvents herself and ventures into the world of online dating, she confronts an unhappy marriage, family tensions and her own desire for a new beginning.

Written and directed by Vera Pirogova, the film explores ageing, body acceptance, female sexuality and the social expectations placed on women over 50. Blending comedy and drama, it challenges the underrepresentation of older women in cinema and examines the search for intimacy and independence in a conservative society.

Pirogova's previous titles include short films Sour Milk (2023) and Andre (2022).

Produced by Stellar Film (Estonia), with Evelin Penttilä and Kristen Aigro as producers, the project has an estimated budget of 929,000 EUR, with 64,000 EUR already secured. The Estonian Film Institute and the Estonian Cultural Endowment are attached with development support. The production is seeking international coproducers, particularly from Germany, as well as financiers, sales agents and distributors.

Producer:

Stellar Film (Estonia)

Kristen Aigro: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Vera Pirogova

Screenwriter: Vera Pirogova

Producers: Evelin Penttilä, Kristen Aigro

Teresa is a magical realist comedy drama set in 1980s Poland. Tadeusz and Marzena, a couple in their sixties working on a state-run farm, receive occasional parcels of Western household goods from their daughter Teresa, who fled to West Berlin a decade earlier. Inspired by these products, Tadeusz begins building his own inventions. One of them, a homemade massager, unexpectedly acquires magical powers, allowing him to summon a life-like image of his daughter. But each use comes at a cost: Tadeusz gradually begins to disappear. Eventually freed from his body, he uses his newfound ability to gather secret information for the resistance, helping bring about the fall of communism.

Written and directed by Jan Bujnowski, the film draws on the director's family history and the ingenuity of relatives who invented candid devices to overcome shortages in communist-era Poland. Blending comedy, drama and magical realism, Teresa explores love, freedom and the sacrifices people make under an oppressive regime. Bujnowski aims for a restrained visual approach, allowing extraordinary events to unfold without emphasising their surreal nature.

Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks (Poland), with Marcin Malatynski as producer, the project has an estimated budget of 2,225,000 EUR, with 115,000 EUR already secured. The Polish Film Institute is attached with development support, while the Polish National Film, TV and Theatre School in Łódź provides in-kind equipment support. The production is seeking international coproducers, particularly from Germany and elsewhere in Europe, as well as sales agents and distributors.

Producer:

Studio Filmowe Indeks (Poland)

Marcin Malatynski: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Jan Bujnowski

Screenwriter: Jan Bujnowski

Producer: Marcin Malatynski

Tongues is a gothic coming-of-age comedy following Karolīna, a rebellious 14-year-old punk determined to perform with her band at a major music festival and convince her friends that she is more experienced than she really is. After getting caught at an underground party, she is sent to spend the summer with her eccentric grandmother at a remote lakeside sanatorium. There, she meets Teo, a pale, mysterious boy who avoids daylight and seems to have an unusual connection with bats. Convinced he might be a vampire, Karolīna gradually discovers a bond that challenges the carefully constructed identity she has been trying to maintain.

Written by Lote Eglīte and Tīna Zariņa and directed by Zariņa, the film explores first experiences of intimacy, bodily changes, friendship and the anxieties of growing up. Drawing on punk culture and teenage subcultures, it combines raw punk energy with poetic realism, using humour and absurdity to examine alienation, vulnerability and the desire to belong. The vampire motif becomes a metaphor for adolescence and the experience of feeling different.

Produced by White Picture (Latvia), with Alise Gelze as producer, the project has an estimated budget of 1,368,323 EUR, with 738,132 EUR already secured. The National Film Centre of Latvia is attached with development and production support, while the State Culture Capital Foundation has provided development support. The production is seeking international coproducers, sales agents, distributors and festival partners.

Producer:

White Picture (Latvia)

Alise Gelze: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Tīna Zariņa

Screenwriters: Lote Eglīte, Tīna Zariņa

Producer: Alise Gelze

Virgin Mary is a comedy drama set in Yerevan, following Mary, a 26-year-old manicurist who discovers she is no longer a virgin after being sexually assaulted at her younger sister's wedding. In a society where a woman's reputation and marriage prospects are tied to her virginity, Mary becomes determined to undergo hymen reconstruction before her engagement to her traditional fiancé. As she struggles to finance the procedure, she confronts the hypocrisy of the world around her, the consequences of the assault and the expectations imposed on women's bodies. When her carefully laid plans collapse, Mary begins to reclaim her voice, sexuality and independence.

Written by Lilit Movsisyan and Inesa Mkrtchyan and directed by Movsisyan, the film challenges patriarchal traditions and the double standards surrounding female sexuality in the Armenian society. Blending comedy, drama and surreal hallucinations, it uses absurd and uncomfortable situations to expose the contradictions of a culture that celebrates female suffering while condemning women who take control of their own bodies and choices.

Produced by Motif Films (Armenia), with Inesa Mkrtchyan as producer, the project has an estimated budget of 680,000 EUR, with 79,000 EUR already secured. Private equity and an in-kind technical support partner are attached. The production is seeking international coproducers, particularly from Europe, as well as sales agents, distributors and festival partners.

Producer:

Motif Films (Armenia)

Inesa Mkrtchyan: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Lilit Movsisyan

Screenwriters: Lilit Movsisyan, Inesa Mkrtchyan

Producer: Inesa Mkrtchyan

White Gypsy is a drama following Kristián (19), an albino Roma boxer, and his younger sister Niky (17), who grew up together in a large Slovak-Roma family, sharing poverty, ambitions and a passion for boxing. When Kristián leaves for Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a professional boxer, Niky is left behind and discovers that presenting herself as abandoned and in need of help can be an effective way to survive. As she increasingly relies on elaborate lies to secure financial support, Kristián struggles to make his own dreams come true while maintaining the illusion of success. Their bond becomes increasingly strained as both siblings manipulate reality in order to cope with their circumstances.

Written and directed by Katarína Gramatová, the film explores poverty, family loyalty, manipulation and the blurred boundaries between love and dependency. Developed in close collaboration with its real-life protagonist, boxer Kristián Daniel, the project draws on the director's long-term access to his family and their world. Visually, it combines raw observational realism with stylised sequences inspired by video game aesthetics, reflecting the characters' tendency to reshape reality in order to survive.

Gramatová's previous feature film, Promise, I'll Be Fine / Hore je nebo, v doline som ja (2024, p roduced by DRYEYE Film and NOCHI FILM and coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio.), premiered in the Main Competition at Tokyo International Film Festival, won Best Debut at FilmFestival Cottbus and earned her the 2025 Czech Lion Award for Best Director.

Produced by džanes (Slovakia), in partnership with DNA Production (Slovakia), with Katarína Gramatová and Rasťo Šesták as producers, the project has an estimated budget of 1.5 m EUR, with 52,000 EUR already secured. The Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Czech Film Fund are attached with development support. The production has also attracted interest from a UK producer, as well as a Czech distributor and VOD platform. Principal photography is scheduled for June 2027, with approximately 30% of the dialogue in English. The producers are seeking international coproducers and investors, as well as sales agents and distributors.

Producer:

džanes (Slovakia)

Katarína Gramatová: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Katarína Gramatová

Screenwriter: Katarína Gramatová

Producers: Katarína Gramatová, Rasťo Šesták

Associate producers: Vanessa Biermannová, Igor Engler

Wild Gooseberry is a coming-of-age drama set in a small Polish town in the summer of 1988, as the communist regime approaches its end. Three 14-year-old girls from very different family backgrounds spend their days escaping boredom in an allotment garden. When they suddenly disappear and later claim to have seen the Virgin Mary in the gooseberry bushes, their story sparks religious hysteria. As pilgrims arrive from across the country and the girls become the centre of public attention, their families and the local community react with a mixture of fascination, opportunism and hostility. Was the apparition real, or was it an escape from the pressures of growing up?

Written and directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka, the film explores adolescence, faith, imagination and the need to believe in miracles during times of social and political uncertainty. Told entirely from the girls' perspective, it captures the intensity of teenage experience, where ordinary places can become extraordinary and the boundaries between reality and imagination remain blurred. Visually, Zwiefka aims to evoke the atmosphere of a remembered summer, using warm light, saturated colours and natural textures to contrast the idyllic world of childhood with the growing hostility surrounding the protagonists.

Agnieszka Zwiefka’s previous films include the long documentaries Silent Trees (2024) and The Queen of Silence (2014).

Produced by Chilli Productions (Poland) and Alba Sotorra (Spain), with Izabela Igel and Alba Sotorra as producers, the project has an estimated budget of 1.9 m EUR, with 158,000 EUR already secured. The Polish Film Institute is attached with development support, while the Wrocław Feature Film Studio is on board as a Polish coproducer and Best Film as the Polish distributor. The production is seeking European coproducers, particularly from Italy, Croatia and Germany, as well as sales agents, broadcasters, public funding partners and festival partners.

Producer:

Chilli Productions (Poland)

Izabela Igel: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Agnieszka Zwiefka

Screenwriter: Agnieszka Zwiefka

Producers: Izabela Igel, Alba Sotorra