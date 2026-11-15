FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2026: cocoWIP Projects

COTTBUS: The 28th edition of coco - connecting cottbus showcased a diverse slate of works in progress seeking financing and postproduction support. This year’s cocoWIP explored themes of family, identity and social change, from the Slovenian drama Horses to the Hungarian Switched Stance and Turkish/Greek Pivot, highlighting the platform’s commitment to distinctive European stories.

“This year’s Works in Progress selection balances continuity with discovery, bringing back projects developed by coco alumni alongside new films and producers we have encountered over time. We are particularly pleased to see more female directors represented in the lineup. Spanning diverse styles and genres, from political thrillers to black-and-white dramas, the selection reflects our commitment to supporting distinctive projects and helping them move forward,” Marjorie Bendeck, director of connecting cottbus east-west coproduction market told FNE.

The 28th edition of coco - connecting cottbus was held 4 - 6 November 2026.

Horses is a Slovenian drama exploring fatherhood, inherited trauma, and the cycle of violence through the story of Miro, a man nearing the end of a prison sentence for attacking his father. As he attempts to rebuild his relationship with his two children, his father's death forces him to confront painful memories and the fear of repeating the mistakes of the previous generation.

Written and directed by Jernej Kastelec, the film marks his fiction feature debut and was developed through the MIDPOINT Feature Launch programme in 2024. Kastelec is a graduate of the Ljubljana Film Academy AGRFT(https://www.agrft.uni-lj.si/en/) and an experienced documentary filmmaker whose short documentary Home. Sweet Home received the Diversify TV's Excellence Award at MIPCOM Cannes in 2017.

As producer Ida Weiss describes the story: “The story centres on Miro, a man nearing the end of a prison sentence for attempting to kill his father. As he tries to rebuild his relationship with his children, David (13) and Mija (8), his father’s death brings unresolved trauma to the surface. Caught between the need for closeness and the fear of repeating the past, Miro must confront what it means to be a father and whether he can break the cycle of violence.”

Produced by Ida Weiss for Bela Film, one of Slovenia's leading independent production companies, the film has a total budget of 1.1 m EUR, with a remaining financing gap of 140,000 EUR.

Founded in 1998 by Weiss and director Maja Weiss, Bela Film focuses on arthouse features, creative documentaries, and artistic short films. Its credits include Martin Turk's A Good Day’s Work (Busan, 2018), Don’t Forget to Breathe (Sarajevo, 2021), and Maja Weiss's Guardian of the Frontier (Berlinale Panorama, 2002).

The team is looking for postproduction partners, particularly in picture and sound, music production, and composition, as well as sales partners, festivals, platforms, and broadcasters.

Producer:

Bela Film (Slovenia)

Ida Weiss: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mobile: +386 41 50 87 91

Credits:

Director: Jernej Kastelec

Screenwriter: Jernej Kastelec



Switched Stance is a Hungarian sports drama about two estranged brothers brought back together through their shared passion for MMA, as childhood trauma, guilt, and betrayal threaten their renewed bond.

Produced by Ádám Farkas, Zoltán Mártonffy, and Marcell Szy for CineSuper and Forcodes, the film has a budget of 550,000 EUR. Principal photography is complete, and the Studio Beep Award received in Prague has secured the remaining postproduction financing.

As producer Ádám Farkas explains: “We have already completed principal photography, and fortunately, most of our postproduction budget is already secured. We had a small funding gap, which will now be perfectly filled by the Studio Beep Award we received from Prague. We are absolutely thrilled about this, as it means we will be able to complete the film to the highest possible professional standards. Our project combines the genre elements of sports films with a powerful and deeply emotional drama about two brothers, told through the world of MMA. What adds another layer of complexity to the story is that one of the brothers lost his hearing in a childhood accident, an accident in which his brother may or may not have played a part.”

The team is looking for sales partners, festivals, and distributors.

Producer:

CineSuper (Hungary)

Producers: Ádám Farkas, Zoltán Mártonffy, Marcell Szy

Credits:

Director: Dániel Füzes

Screenwriter: Zsombor Aurél Bíró



Interest is a Slovak/Czech drama following a 14-year-old Roma girl whose unexpected success in athletics turns her into a media sensation, exposing her to prejudice, public scrutiny, and the burden of other people's expectations.

Written by Marek Leščák and Ivan Ostrochovský and directed by Hana Hančinová, the film is the director's debut feature, currently in postproduction.

Produced by Katarína Tomková, Ivan Ostrochovský, Tomáš Michálek, and Martina Netíková for escadra and Cinémotif Films, the film has a total budget of 1 m EUR, with a remaining financing gap of 40,000 EUR.

The team is currently in advanced stages of editing, with the final cut expected by mid-2027, and is seeking additional financing and postproduction partners, particularly for image and sound, as well as sales partners, festivals, and distributors.

As producer Katarína Tomková explains: “We are currently in the advanced stages of editing, with the final cut expected to be completed by mid-2027. At the same time, we remain open to welcoming additional postproduction partners, particularly in the areas of image and sound. We envision the film reaching an international festival audience drawn to compelling, thought-provoking storytelling that engages with pressing societal issues. Beyond the festival circuit, however, we are equally keen to connect with younger audiences, who we believe will find something deeply relatable in our protagonist, her experiences, and her struggle to navigate a world shaped by other people's expectations.”

Producer:

escadra (Slovakia)

Coproducer: Cinémotif Films (Czech Republic)

Producers: Katarína Tomková, Ivan Ostrochovský, Tomáš Michálek, Martina Netíková

Credits:

Director: Hana Hančinová

Screenwriters: Marek Leščák, Ivan Ostrochovský



Madam is a Czech/Polish/Bulgarian drama following Nela, a 35-year-old professional dominatrix who longs for intimacy and family life. When she decides to freeze her eggs, she faces three months of sobriety, turbulent encounters, and difficult questions about motherhood and her future. Written and directed by Barbora Chalupová, the film marks her fiction feature debut.

Produced by Eva Rejč, Pavla Klimešová, Magdalena Zimecka, Tonislav Hristov, and Andrea Stanoeva for Helium Film, ORKA Film (https://orkafilm.pl/), and Soul Food (https://www.soulfood-films.com/), the film has a total budget of 340,000 EUR, with a remaining financing gap of 62,000 EUR.

Filming wrapped at the end of September 2026, and the project is now in the editing stage, with a rough cut expected to be ready in January 2026.

As producer Pavla Klimešová explains: “We finished shooting at the end of September and we are in the editing phase now. We now have a rough cut that we’re still tweaking, and we’ll be ready to share it in January. We’re looking for postproduction partners, festival programmers and distributors who feel the chemistry and want to introduce Madam to their audiences.”

Founded in 2019, Prague-based Helium Film is a female-led production company focused on auteur documentaries, fiction, and immersive projects with international potential.

Producer:

Helium Film (Czech Republic)

ORKA Film (Poland)

Soul Food (Bulgaria)

Producers: Eva Rejč, Pavla Klimešová, Magdalena Zimecka, Tonislav Hristov, Andrea Stanoeva

Credits:

Director: Barbora Chalupová

Screenwriters: Barbora Chalupová, Monika Dembińska



Pivot is a Turkish/Greek drama following three women whose lives become intertwined through grief, movement, and the search for connection. When dancer Erin, grieving the loss of her twin sister, leads a movement workshop in a women's prison, she meets Leyla, an inmate serving time for arson. After Leyla's release, she attempts to reconnect with her estranged teenage daughter Zeyno, whose passion for street dance offers a path toward independence.

Produced by Alara Hamamcıoğlu Bayraktar, Konstantina Stavrianou, and Rena Vougioukalou for Vigo Film, Aniden Film, and Graal, the film has a total budget of 704,853 EUR, with a remaining financing gap of 70,000 EUR.

The team is seeking additional European financing and postproduction partners, particularly for VFX and final mastering, as well as sales partners, distributors, and festival support.

Established in Istanbul in 2018, Vigo Film focuses on auteur-driven arthouse features, documentaries, and international coproductions.

Producer:

Vigo Film (Türkiye)

Producers: Alara Hamamcıoğlu Bayraktar, Konstantina Stavrianou, Rena Vougioukalou

Credits:

Director: Melisa Önel

Screenwriters: Feride Çiçekoğlu, Melisa Önel

This Is It, the Apocalypse is a Turkish/French romantic drama with sci-fi elements, set against an alien invasion that throws the world into chaos. In Istanbul, Roman, a disillusioned drifter with little interest in the approaching apocalypse, crosses paths with Laila, a German scientist stranded far from home. Over 36 hours, as they search for a way out of the city, the two outsiders discover an unexpected connection. Written and directed by Balahan Gürel, the film marks his debut feature.

Produced by Okan Üzey, Solal Coutard, and Aysun Karaman for Kalavara Film, Collective Cinema, and Rename Media, the film has a total budget of 572,000 EUR, with a remaining financing gap of 150,000 EUR.

The team is seeking additional financing and postproduction partners, particularly from Germany, as well as sales partners, distributors, and festival support.

Producer:

Kalavara Film (Türkiye)

Producers: Okan Üzey, Solal Coutard, Aysun Karaman

Credits:

Director: Balahan Gürel

Screenwriter: Balahan Gürel