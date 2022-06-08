Stalker Thriller Watcher Shot in Romania Gets Wide U.S. Release

BUCHAREST: Chlow Okuno’s debut feature Watcher, which was shot in Bucharest with Romanian company Abis Studio providing services, has been in wide release in the USA since 3 June 2022 and it is set for a VOD release on 21 June 2022.

Watcher follows a young woman, Julia (Maika Monroe), who just moved to Romania with her husband (Karl Glusman), and who begins to fantasise over the ominous intentions of a neighbour who is starring at her from across the street.

Gabi Antal from Abis Studio is the executive producer together with James Hoppe, Stuart Manashil and Rami Yasin. The film was produced by Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures, Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Aaron Kaplan, Mason Novick, and Sean Perrone.

The cast includes several Romanian actors such as Gabriela Butuc, Tudor Petrut, Madalina Anea, Cristina Deleanu, Bogdan Farcas, Daniel Nuta and Ioana Abur.

The Romanian crew includes Nora Dumitrescu (production design) and Claudia Bunea (costume design).

The film premiered in the US Dramatic Competition of the Sundance Film Festival 2022. IFC Midnight is handling the sales.