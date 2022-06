BUCHAREST: Romania has approved a 4% tax on streaming platforms' proceeds from unique transactions or subscription fees. The money will go to the Film Fund, which is managed by the Romanian Film Centre and which provides support for domestic film production. The Film Fund is not receiving any money from the state budget.

By adopting the law on 7 June 2022, the Romanian Senate is expecting that approximately 7.7 m EUR (38 m RON) will go to the Film Fund.

The law will not apply to providers with ratings below 1% and revenues less than 65,000 EUR in the last fiscal year, according to the Romanian Senate.

The project was submitted to the Chamber of Deputies on 11 October 2021 and approved on 7 December 2021.