13-06-2022

FESTIVALS: TIFF to Launch 2,000 EUR Best Documentary Prize

    CLUJ-NAPOCA: Ten titles have been selected for the What’s Up, Doc? documentary competition programme, which will award for the first time a prize for Best Documentary. The 21st Transilvania IFF (TIFF) will take place in Cluj-Napoca 17-26 June 2022.

    The ten selected documentaries are made by first and second- long documentary directors.

