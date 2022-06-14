Radu Jude Releases Six of His New Short Films in Romanian Cinemas

BUCHAREST: The acclaimed and active Romanian director Radu Jude will release some of his most recent short films in domestic cinemas under the title Almanac Cinema: Six Short Films / Almanah cinema: Șase filme scurte on 1 July 2022.

The collection, which will be distributed by microMULTILATERAL, includes: Caricaturana, The Potemkinists / Potemkiniștii, Memories from the Eastern Front / Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est, The Two Executions of the Marshall / Cele două execuții ale Mareșalului, To Punish, to Survey / A pedepsi, a supraveghea and Plastic semiotic.

The films were selected for major festivals including Venice, Locarno, Berlin and Cannes in 2021 and 2022. Most recently, Jude’s short film The Potemkinists / Potemkiniștii was presented in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section.

“If a writer can collect his short stories in a volume, the same should be possible for a filmmaker, to gather his short films and to give them to the audience under the same umbrella”, Radu Jude said in a statement.