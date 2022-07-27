27-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Anonimul International Independent FF 2022 Announces Lineup

    107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes

    BUCHAREST: Five feature films and long documentaries were selected for the 19th edition of the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival, set to take place at Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta, Romania 8 – 14 August 2022.

    The winner of the festival’s trophy will be voted by the audience. Twelve titles will compete in the Short Film Competition.

    The festival is organised by the Anonimul Foundation and the FAMart Association, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Tulcea County, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and Dacin Sara

    Lineup:

    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by  Peter Kerekes
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture 

    I’m So Sorry (China)
    Directed by Zhao Liang

    Mighty Flash (Spain)
    Directed by Ainhoa Rodríguez

    Talking About the Weather (Germany)
    Directed by Annika Pinske

    Zuhal (Turkey)
    Directed by Nazlı Elif Durlu

