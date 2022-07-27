FESTIVALS: Anonimul International Independent FF 2022 Announces Lineup

The winner of the festival’s trophy will be voted by the audience. Twelve titles will compete in the Short Film Competition.
The festival is organised by the Anonimul Foundation and the FAMart Association, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Tulcea County, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and Dacin Sara
Lineup:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
I’m So Sorry (China)
Directed by Zhao Liang
Mighty Flash (Spain)
Directed by Ainhoa Rodríguez
Talking About the Weather (Germany)
Directed by Annika Pinske
Zuhal (Turkey)
Directed by Nazlı Elif Durlu