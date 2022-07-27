FESTIVALS: Anonimul International Independent FF 2022 Announces Lineup

BUCHAREST: Five feature films and long documentaries were selected for the 19th edition of the Anonimul International Independent Film Festival , set to take place at Sfantu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta, Romania 8 – 14 August 2022.

The winner of the festival’s trophy will be voted by the audience. Twelve titles will compete in the Short Film Competition.

The festival is organised by the Anonimul Foundation and the FAMart Association, with the support of the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre, the Tulcea County, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) and Dacin Sara

Lineup:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

I’m So Sorry (China)

Directed by Zhao Liang

Mighty Flash (Spain)

Directed by Ainhoa Rodríguez

Talking About the Weather (Germany)

Directed by Annika Pinske

Zuhal (Turkey)

Directed by Nazlı Elif Durlu