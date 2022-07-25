FNE Film Meets Games: Romanian Games Developer Amber Opens Studio in Poland

BUCHAREST: Amber Studio has opened its eighth office in Warsaw, Poland. The Romanian gaming company is now running two studios in Romania (in Bucharest and Botosani), as well as one in Warsaw (Poland), Ukraine (Kiev), USA (San Francisco and Los Angeles), Canada (Montreal) and Mexico (Guadalajara).

The Polish office will focus on programming, art and game design, and it will aim at improving the Amber expertise in game development for PC and consoles, according to a press release quoted by StartUp Cafe.

Greg Ciach will head the Warsaw Amber office, whose plan is to increase the number of employees from 10 to 35 until the end of 2022.

Amber, which currently has over 1,000 employees, reported a turnover of 29.8 m EUR / 126.8 m RON in 2021, representing an increase of 56 percent compared to 2020.