The Son of the Stars by Calin Cazan and Mircea Toia

BUCHAREST: LA-based Deaf Crocodile Films has licensed North American home video rights to Romanian animated sci-fi film The Son of the Stars / Fiul stelelor (1987) by Calin Cazan and Mircea Toia.

The 80-minute film produced by Romania’s Animafilm was recently scanned into 4K by the Romanian Film Archive and the Romanian Film Centre.

The digital restoration was done by Deaf Crocodile, who called the film when it released its trailer on 9 November 2022, “another long-lost gem of Romanian animation” and “a mid-1980s mash-up of The Empire Strikes Back, Alien and Edgar Rice Burrough’s Tarzan”.