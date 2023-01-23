Vlad Petri’s Doc Between Revolutions Picked Up by CAT&Docs Ahead Berlinale World Premiere

BUCHAREST: The long documentary Between Revolutions / Între revoluții by the Romanian director Vlad Petri has been acquired by CAT&Docs ahead if its world premiere in Berlinale Forum 2023. The film is a coproduction between Romania and Croatia.

Made entirely from archival footage from Romania and Iran, Between Revolutions follows two women from both countries, who become friends during their medical studies in Bucharest but are separated by the Iranian revolution of 1979.

“We think that this is an important film for nowadays because it focuses on the stories of women in two patriarchal societies, living between two of the most important revolutions of the 20th century”, Vlad Petri told FNE.

Between Revolutions was produced by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan through Romania’s Activ Docs production, in coproduction with Oliver Sertic through Croatia’s Restart, with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Romanian Television (TVR) and the Doha Film Institute.

Interested in political and social subjects, Vlad Petri has won three Romanian Gopo Awards: for best debut in 2015 with Bucharest, Where Are You Bucharest? / București, unde ești?, and twice for best short documentary with The Deer Passed in Front of Me / Cerbul a trecut prin fața mea in 2021 and The Same Dream / Același vis in 2021. He also won the Jury’s Special Mention in Sarajevo with The Same Dream in 2021.

The 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held 16 – 26 February 2023.