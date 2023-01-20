Call for Applications for 5th Civil Society Pitch in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: Documentary filmmakers from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova can apply to the 5th edition of Civil Society Pitch, powered by One World Romania . The deadline is 2 February 2023.

Civil Society Pitch is a unique development programme for documentaries focusing on social themes and human rights, where social organisations and activists present themes and cases to directors, journalists or visual researchers, who thus choose the subjects for their films. Workshops, seminars and mentoring with international specialists are also on the menu.

The programme will be held in Bucharest during one year (March 2023 – April 2024) and it will start during the 16th edition of the One World International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival in Bucharest 31 March – 2 April 2023.

Civil Society Pitch is coordinated by One World Romania Association in partnership with the Balkan Documentary Center (Bulgaria), the Verzio International Human Rights Documentary FF (Hungary), Asociația Obștească MOLDOX (Republic of Moldova), the National University of Theatre and Film “Ion Luca Caragiale” in Bucharest (UNATC), the Anthropology Master from the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest (SNSPA, Romania), and the Visual Studies and Society Master from SNSPA.

The 16th edition of the One World Documentary FF in Bucharest will be held 31 March – 9 April 2023.

Click HERE for the application form.