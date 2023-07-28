Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency Announces 2023 Residents

The projects were selected by Pustnik co-founder Andreea Borțun (writer/director, Romania) and film producer Bianca Oana (Romania/Germany) from the 67 submissions received from 35 countries.
This year, Pustnik is continuing its partnership with the European Short Pitch short script development programme, by offering a place in the residence to a recent ESP alumni with whom it shares a similar vision.
Pustnik is organised by the T.E.T.A Association and it is co-founded by the Romanian Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN).
Selected Projects:
Silk and Rushes (UK, Japan)
By Ryushi Lindsay
Three Waters Meet (Slovenia, the Netherlands)
By Katarina Jazbec
Sister Sílvia / Irmã Sílvia (Portugal)
By Pedro Vaz Simões
Egon Buys Air Conditioning (wt) (Austria, Germany)
By David Vajda
Hold Still (Chile, UK)
By Shalini Adnani
A Woman Waves and Flows (Romania)
By Andra Chiriac Hera
The Sound of Europe (Norway, Romania)
By Gunhild Enger, Raluca Manescu
Stringa (Cyprus, Greece) ESP alumni
By Alexandra Matheou, Maria Hatzakou
