Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency Announces 2023 Residents

BUCHAREST: Eight debut feature projects, including projects from Slovenia, Cyprus and Romania, have been selected for the 9th edition of the Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency , set to take place 10–17 October 2023 in Izvoranu, a rural setting in Romania.

The projects were selected by Pustnik co-founder Andreea Borțun (writer/director, Romania) and film producer Bianca Oana (Romania/Germany) from the 67 submissions received from 35 countries.

This year, Pustnik is continuing its partnership with the European Short Pitch short script development programme, by offering a place in the residence to a recent ESP alumni with whom it shares a similar vision.

Pustnik is organised by the T.E.T.A Association and it is co-founded by the Romanian Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN).

Selected Projects:

Silk and Rushes (UK, Japan)

By Ryushi Lindsay

Three Waters Meet (Slovenia, the Netherlands)

By Katarina Jazbec

Sister Sílvia / Irmã Sílvia (Portugal)

By Pedro Vaz Simões

Egon Buys Air Conditioning (wt) (Austria, Germany)

By David Vajda

Hold Still (Chile, UK)

By Shalini Adnani

A Woman Waves and Flows (Romania)

By Andra Chiriac Hera

The Sound of Europe (Norway, Romania)

By Gunhild Enger, Raluca Manescu

Stringa (Cyprus, Greece) ESP alumni

By Alexandra Matheou, Maria Hatzakou

Click HERE for the press release.