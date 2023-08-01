Romanian/Bulgarian Men of Deeds to Be Released in USA

BUCHAREST: Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă, the fourth feature film by the Romanian director Paul Negoescu, will be released by Dekanalog in the USA on 4 August 2023. German Patra Spanou is handling the sales.

The Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction will be released first on 4 August 2023 at NYC’s Quad in NY and on 11 August 2023 at LA’s Laemmle Royal.

Men of Deeds was produced by Romanian companies Papillon Film and Tangaj Production in coproduction with Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions and Romania’s Avanpost Production, with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA sub-programme, Eurimages, Mediacom Romania and Omnicom Media Group.

Men of Deeds has received several international and national awards, including six Gopo prizes in 2023 awarded for best film as well as in the director, actor, supporting actor, script and editing categories.