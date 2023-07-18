Miniseries The Gray House Halts Shooting in Romania Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike

BUCHAREST: The TV miniseries The Gray House directed by Roland Joffe, produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, and starring Marie Louise Parker and Christopher McDonald has stopped midway shooting at the Castel Film Studios in Romania due to the strike of Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG - AFTRA). Filming halted on 15 July 2023 for one week-time.

Sources told Film New Europe that 10 actors from the cast are members of the SAG and after a week of hold it will be decided what will come next. The financial losses of the discontinuation are difficult to evaluate as this point.

Over half of the six-episode miniseries has already been shot. The project has been shooting entirely in Romania since 10 April 2023, with Castel Film Studios providing services. The filming was initially supposed to wrap in August 2023.

The Gray House is produced by Kevin Costner through Territory Pictures and Morgan Freeman through Revelations Entertainment, together with Big Dreams Entertainment.

The cast includes Ben Vereen, Paul Anderson, Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head and Robert Knepper, among others.

The plot follows three women credited by General Ulysses S. Grant for helping the North win the Civil War.