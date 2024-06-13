Romanian Showcase of Creative Entertainment at Cannes Lions 2024

BUCHAREST: Nine Romanian companies will be showcased through the umbrella A Romanian Showcase of Creative Entertainment at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity taking place 17 – 21 June 2024. Meet them at Cabana 21 in Croisette Cabanas Town.

The showcase is organised by the Romanian Advertising and Media Association and the Federation of Creative Industries Employers (FEPIC), together with the Romanian Investments and International Trade Agency.

FEPIC is the only nationally representative employers' federation active in the Creative Industries sector in Romania.

Meet the Exhibitors:

COPERA BRANDING

We are two Romanian women deeply in love with Romania. We chose to stay here, driven by our desire to contribute to a better future for our country. Inspired by our passion and commitment, we created COPERA.

COPERA Branding is a unique initiative that stands apart from traditional marketing or communication agencies, creative studios and branding schools. It is a participatory branding program specifically designed for Romanian entrepreneurs. Our mission is to support those who believe in the power of entrepreneurship to drive Romania's development and have made the conscious decision to stay or return to their homeland.

COPERA is dedicated to entrepreneurs who aspire to be actively involved in the branding process, contribute their insights, and gain a deep understanding of how their brand is built. We believe that collaboration and active participation are keys to creating authentic and powerful brands that resonate with the market and the community.

In practical terms, COPERA means working hand-in-hand with entrepreneurs throughout all stages of the branding process. From initial concept development to final implementation, we form a cohesive team with our clients, ensuring that every step reflects their vision and values. The most important aspect of our approach is that we work together, fostering a cooperative environment where ideas are shared, and creativity flourishes. Through COPERA, we aim to empower Romanian entrepreneurs to build strong, enduring brands that contribute to a better Romania.

www.copera.ro

(+40) 742 735 419

EXPLORATIST ADVENTURES

Exploratist is an end-to-end event experience agency that provides state-of-the-art hybrid event solutions to clients worldwide.

Whether you need B2B, B2C, or B2E services, we offer a 360-degree approach to event management that combines creativity and data-driven strategies to ensure maximum engagement and impact. To bring our clients’ vision to life, we blend interactive formats with custom-made mechanics and match the best-in-class studio with production assets.

Our dedication to understanding our clients’ brand sets us apart. We dive deep into their vision, audience and objectives, and tailor our concept precisely to what makes their brand unique.

Our digital event high-end technology platform provides outstanding user experience. Our Studio ON AIR services feature custom-built scenography and staging, large-scale multi-disciplinary production teams, state-of-the-art technology, physical and virtual 3D sets.

We have a squad of creative wizards, with an outstanding mix of seniorities and backgrounds in live, virtual and offline production, scenography, creative and staging, UX, visual effects and 3D mapping, video content and animations, strategic communication, and technology.

With over a decade of experience and a portfolio + 1000 projects spanning the globe from Bucharest to London, New York to Los Angeles, we have a track record of captivating hearts and minds.

www.exploratist.ro

(+40) 314 211 965

GODMOTHER

We are brand experience artisans.

Godmother is committed to fostering positive brand experiences and establishing deeper connections between brands and their audiences. Our core passion revolves around creating impactful and unforgettable campaigns that inspire and empower audiences, whether through events, activations or digital experiences.

With an extensive industry experience of over 24 years and a remarkable track record of organising more than 1000 successful events, Godmother has become a trusted partner for brands seeking engaging campaigns and innovative events. Our team of 34 senior professionals consistently strives for excellence, placing great emphasis on flawless execution, continuous innovation, and ongoing refinement.

Since April 2022, we have joined the 27Names professional network, which unites the largest independent live communication agencies in Europe. This collaboration further enhances our capabilities and grants us access to a vast wealth of knowledge and resources.

At Godmother, we recognise the significance of delivering campaigns that generate value and relevance for both the consumer and the brand. By leveraging our expertise, creativity and comprehensive understanding, we are dedicated to assisting our clients in achieving their objectives and establishing enduring connections with their target audiences.

www.godmother.ro

(+40) 21 242 50 95

IDEA FILM AROUND THE WORLD

We created Idea Film, eight years ago, during a cup of coffee. So yes, it didn’t take long till we figured out that this is what we wanted to do, together. And then, we drank some more coffee with clients that became our friends. This didn’t take long either. We continue to do so with old friends and new clients and collaborators. Some things don’t need to change.

This friendly approach and our background in film and commercial production for over 16 years was appealing to more than 80 clients from all over the world. Today there are more than 400 projects we took part in.

Our passion and our never resting curiosity urge us to to discover visual and storytelling concepts that can improve or refresh the perception of your company within your target audience. We can offer everything you need from concept development to the final product. And, of course, a cup of coffee. Let’s not forget that we have the coolest jobs in the world.

With a cup of Joe.

www.fastideaproduction.com

(+40) 723 630 398

MEN IN BLACK ADVERTISING

A full-service BTL agency, taking on challenges from concept to field, with know-how with a creative twist.

We believe in solutions to brand needs, rather than specific types of projects.

We deliver experiences, rather than consumer campaigns.

We stand for fair play.

We are flexible and able to adapt to changes in real time.

Fifteen years of steady growth, with expertise in a wide range of clients & challenges.

Events: We covered everything you can possibly need. Internal or big corporate events, 100k people events, under water, up in the air or a Guinness record. Whatever your needs, our team will help you with both concept and implementation.

Festivals: We understand festival trends and we build on them without ignoring logistics accuracy and public safety.

Roadshows: Coordination and one step ahead implementation; routing and logistic specific details.

Alternative: We are everywhere. From streets, students' campuses, public places to humanitarian, sampling, march, protests and theatres.

www.meninblack.ro

(+40) 755 998 966

PASTEL AGE

pastel is a Romanian entrepreneurial adventure, 100% independent, nimble, glocally focused, ambitious, strategic and creative with a very big heart.

At pastel we're committed to integrating strategic thinking and creativity to help our clients achieve their goals more effectively and efficiently, with solutions that are both impactful and innovative.

We exist to make the world a better place, which is why CSR is not just a service we offer, it's a core part of our mission and reason for being. We're committed to making a positive impact on society and the environment with every new project we undertake.

We understand that attracting and retaining top talent is critical to the success of any company. As partners, we're committed to helping our clients create a workplace that values diversity, inclusivity and innovation.

We're all about shaking things up and turning the status quo on its head. We're here to deliver unexpected, game-changing ideas that get results. Our team is a group of idea-generating lovers who eat, sleep, and breathe creativity. We're not afraid to take risks, challenge assumptions or push the limits in search of the best possible solutions.

www.pastel.ro

(+40) 754 033 088

PASTEL EXPERIENCE

Pastel Experience is a dynamic, independent Romanian company specialising in event management with a global perspective. We're dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions that make a real impact.

Corporate social responsibility is integral to our mission. We strive to contribute positively to society and the environment with each project we undertake.

Our focus is on attracting and retaining top talent, fostering workplaces that are diverse, inclusive and innovative.

We thrive on breaking norms and delivering bold, transformative ideas. Our team is passionate about creativity and committed to finding the best solutions by pushing boundaries and taking calculated risks.

www.pastel.ro/portfolio/

(+40) 754 033 088

PROFESSIONAL FILM PARTNERS

Hello, we are Professional Film Partners, a film production company based in Bucharest, Romania. We are proud to be a part of the dynamic and ever-evolving film industry in our country.

At Professional Film Partners, we believe in the power of creativity and quality. Our young and talented partners work closely with established filmmakers to bring the best possible projects to life. Our passion for film is evident in everything we do, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry.

We have a proven track record of success, with several successful coproductions under our belt. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the high standards we set for ourselves and the projects we work on.

We also own our own studio, which provides a state-of-the-art production facility for our projects. With the latest technology and equipment, we are well-equipped to handle all aspects of film production, from preproduction to postproduction.

At Professional Film Partners, we are passionate about film and we are eager to make a big impact in the industry. We are always looking for new and exciting projects to work on and we are eager to collaborate with like-minded partners to bring our vision to life.

Whether you're a filmmaker, producer or film lover, we invite you to join us on our journey.

Let's create something great together.

www.fastproductionfilm.ro

(+40) 723 399 504

YME MARKETING AGENCY

YME (Your Marketing Experts) is a Romanian company renowned for its expertise in comprehensive marketing solutions. They offer a range of services including integrated marketing campaigns, dynamic brand experiences, community engagement, and innovative event planning.

With a mission to energise and captivate audiences, YME leverages creative and passionate strategies to elevate brand visibility and differentiation. Serving a diverse clientele from various industries such as pharmaceuticals and media, YME focuses on driving sales growth and creating memorable marketing initiatives that stand out in a competitive market.

Their approach combines strategic planning with creative execution, ensuring each project is tailored to meet the specific needs and goals of their clients. YME's team of experts collaborates closely with clients to understand their brand values and target audience, developing customised campaigns that resonate and engage effectively.

They pride themselves on their ability to blend traditional marketing techniques with innovative digital solutions, delivering impactful results that enhance brand loyalty and market presence.

YME’s services include brand strategy, content creation, digital marketing, social media management, event planning, and experiential marketing. By staying ahead of industry trends and utilising the latest technologies, YME ensures that their clients receive cutting-edge solutions that drive meaningful engagement and measurable outcomes. Their portfolio showcases successful collaborations with global brands, demonstrating their capability to handle projects of any scale and complexity.

www.yme.ro

(+40) 372 722 445

Sponsored statement