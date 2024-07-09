Romania Speeds Up Reimbursements to International Productions Shot within Cash Rebate Scheme

BUCHAREST: Romanian Minister of Culture Raluca Turcan has announced that all the international projects shot in Romania under the cash rebate scheme in 2018, 2019 and 2020 will be settled in the next two months. Four of them will be reimbursed till 22 July 2024.

At the end of 2023, Romania started paying the debt of more than 35 m EUR due to international productions shot within the cash rebate scheme.

On 25 July 2024, the Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), which was established in 2023 under the Ministry of Culture to handle the cash rebate scheme, will launch the call for projects for the 30% cash rebate session. Direct investments of over 350 m EUR are estimated in 2024-2026.

The Romanian Government approved on 24 May 2023 an emergency ordinance for the re-start of the local cash rebate scheme, which had been officially launched in October 2018, halted in 2019, re-launched in August 2020, but has been inoperative since then.

The relaunch of the cash rebate programme will be welcomed by the Romanian Advertising and Media Association and the Federation of Creative Industries Employers (FEPIC), together with the Romanian Investments and International Trade Agency, who have been promoting Romanian companies and locations at the recent Cannes Lions (17 to 21 June 2024) as well as at other international events.

