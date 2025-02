SIBIU: The ESTE FILM Festival , taking place in Sibiu, Romania, has launched an open call for the 3rd edition of LINE-UP: International Academy & Networking for Festival Managers, which will be held 29 – 30 May 2025 within the 9th edition of the festival (28 May – 1 June 2025).

The call is intended for students of theatrical arts / film / cultural management, festival managers at the beginning, established festival managers, senior professionals and academic professors with specialised studies in cultural management, regardless of age, sex, country or nationality.

The deadline for applications is 14 March 2025.

for the press release.