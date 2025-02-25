Radu Jude’s Silver Bear-Winner Kontinental '25 Sold to 21 Countries

BUCHAREST: Kontinental '25, the new feature by the Romanian agent provocateur Radu Jude started selling in Berlin right after its world premiere and before winning the Silver Bear for Best Script at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (13 – 23 February 2025).

Representatives of the Romanian production company Saga Film told FNE that Luxbox sold Kontinental '25 to 21 countries including France (to Météore Films); Italy (I Wonder Pictures); Portugal (Films4you); Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark (Njutafilms); Greece (Cinobo); Poland (Aurora); Estonia (Filmstop Inspiration); Lithuania (Scanorama); Hungary (Mozinet); Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Albania (MCF Megacom Film); Bulgaria (Beta films) and Slovenia (Fivia). Negotiations with more territories are underway.

“I am happy that our film will continue its journey in festivals as well as in cinemas. Part of the crew and actors participated in the production of the film in exchange for some percentage from the sales. We didn’t think that the film would be such a big sales success, so I am happy that the interest in the film will compensate for their work. I hope it is good news for young filmmakers and especially for those who believe that you need a lot of money to make a film. Not all films are alike, obviously, but our film is proof that you can make an internationally competitive film with few resources”, Radu Jude told FNE.

In Romania the film is expected to be theatrically released in the spring of 2025. However, the name of the distributor has not been confirmed yet.

Kontinental '25 is a coproduction between Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, the, UK and Luxembourg. It was produced by Saga Film and coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films and Paul Thiltges Distributions, with support from Romania’s UPFAR – ARGOA and the Romanian cash rebate scheme.

Described by its writer/director as “an independent low-budget film made quickly and well”, Kontinental '25 follows a bailiff, who goes into a moral crisis after evicting a homeless man from a cellar in the Romanian town of Cluj-Napoca. The film was shot in 10 days with an iPhone 15 and minimal equipment.