Winners of 5th Film O'Clock International Festival

BUCHAREST: The 5th edition of the Film O’Clock International Festival announced its winners on 6 April 2025. The festival was held simultaneously in 11 countries including Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Poland.

The Short Film Competition Jury included Bogdan Mureșanu (Romania), Eszter Csepeli (Hungary) and Muhammad Taymour (Egypt).

This year, the festival screened 38 films throughout 94 screenings in 11 countries (Romania, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, South Africa, Serbia, Hungary and Poland).

Other highlights were a hybrid academic conference Archives, Cinema and Collective Healing with keynote speakers from Poland and Greece, a masterclass for education on teaching film to children with experts from Schedia Art, one education talk with Polish film director Rafael Kapelinski and Polish Film Representatives on Poets or Engineers on Filmmaking, as well as an intercultural evening and three online Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

Film O’Clock International Festival #5 is a cultural project produced by Creatrix Fama and co-financed by Romania’s Administration of The National Cultural Fund (AFCN)*. The fifth edition was organised under the aegis of the “Solidarity on Screen – Polish Presidency Film Review,” with the support of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, as part of the 2025 Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union’s cultural programme.

The partners of the event included Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” Bucharest (UNATC, National Academy of Theatre and Film (NATFA, Bulgaria), Vilnius Academy of Arts (Lithuania), Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Romanian National Film Archive, Lithuanian Film Centre, CNC Moldova, Tisza Mozi, Zhovten Cinema, Asociația Româno-Elenă Artă și Cultură, Otvoreni Univerzitet Subotica Doo (Serbia), Polish Institute Bucharest, Nelsiee Cinema (South Africa).

WINNERS:

Audience Award:

A Promise to the Sea (Egypt)

Directed by Hend Sohail

Jury Award ex-aequo:

Truth or Dare (Romania)

Directed by Simona Borcea

Hushes and Phonics (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Kamiński

Special Jury Mention:

From You (Poland)

Directed by Jedrzej Gorski