17-04-2025

FNE at Cannes 2025: Romanian Short Film in Cannes Critics’ Week 2025

By
    Alișveriș by Vasile Todinca Alișveriș by Vasile Todinca credit: microfilm

    BUCHAREST: The short film Alișveriș directed by the young Romanian director Vasile Todinca has been selected for Cannes’ Critics’ Week.

    Tatiana, an unemployed woman, spends her days selling her personal things in order to survive. Today she has an important deadline and she might end up selling a piece of her body in order to keep a roof over her head.

    Alișveriș is a Romanian coproduction, produced by microfilm and coproduced by Avanpost and HiFilm Productions.

    Another Romanian director in Critics’ Week this year is Xandra Popescu, whose film Erogenesis is a German production.

    The 64th Critics’ Week will be held 14 – 22 May 2025.

    Published in Romania

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« Winners of 5th Film O'Clock International Festival