Andrei Ujică’s TWST / Things We Said Today Premieres in France

BUCHAREST: TWST / Things We Said Today by the acclaimed Romanian-German writer/director Andrei Ujică, hit the French cinemas on 24 September 2025, distributed by Les Films du Camélia. This French/Romanian coproduction has been a dream project for Ujică since high school.

The film was also sold by the Italy-based Minerva Pictures to Italy, Poland, India, Japan, Uruguay, and Mexico.

TWST / Things We Said Today had its world premiere in the Official Selection - Out of Competition of the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

A time capsule of New York City between 13 and 15 August 1965, framed by the Beatles’ arrival in the city and their first concert at Shea Stadium, the film consists exclusively of archive material from the period (ABC, CBS, NBC, etc), 8mm home movies and images of the concert. Two teenagers, based on writer Geoffrey O’Brien and Beatles-fan Judith Kristen, are sent on a trip through time and inserted in the archive material through animation made by French artist Yann Kebbi.

TWST / Things We Said Today was produced by Ronald Chammah through France’s Les Films du Camélia, Andrei Ujică through Modern Electric Pictures, and Anamaria Antoci through Romania’s Tangaj Production in coproduction with ARTE France Cinéma and INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel, and with support from Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM and Romania’s Avanpost.

Bad Unicorn released the film theatrically in Romania on 25 April 2025.