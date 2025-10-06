Romanian Creative Week Goes to Bucharest for the Very First Time

BUCHAREST: Romanian Creative Week , the largest event dedicated to creative industries in the European Union, is organising its first edition in Bucharest from 3 to 9 October 2025. The president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, attended its official opening.

Romanian Creative Week includes exhibitions, performances, film screenings, dance, as well as the Romanian Fashion Week, the most important domestic fashion event, which will be hosted by the national television (TVR) on 8 and 9 October 2025.

The exhibition für papier und orchester, a visual documentation of the paper production processes, opened the 1st edition of the Romanian Creative Week 2025 X Bucharest in the Kretzulescu Halls of Romania's National Museum of Art. President Nicușor Dan attended and declared support to Romania's creative industries.

Among the events is a meeting with the director Igor Cobileanski and his films, in the light of his new political thriller TV series Plaha.

Romanian Creative Week 2025 X Bucharest is organised by the Federation of Creative Industries Employers (FEPIC), whose president is fashion designer Irina Schrotter. FEPIC is the only nationally representative employers' federation active in the creative industries sector.



Romanian Creative Week was established in Iasi in August 2011, and it was included in 2025 by the Ministry of Culture on the list of cultural-strategic events. Up to now, it has organised, directly or through its member employers' federations, over 100 national and international promotional events for the creative industries.