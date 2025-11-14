First Romanian Film Ever Nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

BUCHAREST: Catane, the first feature film by innovative Romanian writer/director Ioana Mischie, has been nominated for Emiliano Mazzenga’s Outstanding Original Score at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, in the Independent Foreign Film category.

Inspired by real facts, the story unfolds in the remote Romanian village of Catane, where all the villagers declared to be disabled in order to avoid paying taxes. A dispatched inspection is about to establish the “truth”, only to discover an odyssey of unpredictable truths.

The film stars Romanian actors Costel Cașcaval, Iulia Lumânare, and Cristian Bota.

Catane is a Romanian/Italian coproduction, produced by Studioset Production (Romania), Storyscapes (Romania), and Mammut Film (Italy), with support from the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, and Eurimages.

Intramovies is handling the sales, and Forum Film will release it in Romania on 26 January 2026.

The 16th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards will be held on 19 November 2025 in Los Angeles.

