Romania’s Amber Studio Developed AI-Animated Video Game with Snoop Dogg

BUCHAREST: Amber Studio Romania has developed together with Amazon Game Studios, and Death Row Games the AI-animated video game Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, in which the rap artist appears as an unconventional judge.

“It is an honour for us to be among the first worldwide studios to work on a new and provocative project on Luna platform, and to bring our expertise to the development of a new concept that pushes the limits of digital entertainment”, Mihai Pohonțu, the CEO of Amber, said in a statement.

Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg is part of GameNight, a new collection available on the cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna, and it doesn’t require a console or a controller.

The game is now available for the Prime and Luna Premium subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Established in Bucharest in 2013 with only three employees, Amber, a full-service, multi-platform, game development company now has over 850 professionals distributed globally on four continents. In August 2025, the company was named Best Co-Dev / Outsourcing Studio at the Mobile Games Awards 2025, where it also received an Honorable Mention for Best QA and Localisation Service Provider.