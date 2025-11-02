Winners of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest 2025

BUCHAREST: The Romanian/French documentary Still Nia directed by Paula Oneț won Autumn Previews, the only competitive programme of 16th Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest .

Each year, Autumn Previews includes domestic productions to be released soon. Still Nia was voted by the audience, and it will be distributed in local cinemas by microMultilateral.

The winners in the industry programme (Work in Progress) were also announced, as well as the winners of the script contest Write a Screenplay For…, organised by the Asociația Cinemascop with the support of PRO TV, whose theme in the miniseries category was “True Stories”.

Emmanuelle Béart and Julia Ducournau were among the festival’s guests.

The festival was held mainly in Bucharest (24 October – 2 November), but also in Timișoara (23 – 26 October), Cluj-Napoca (30 October – 2 November), Arad (29 – 31 October), and Iași (7 - 9 November).

Les Films de Cannes à Bucharest was founded by Cannes winning director Cristian Mungiu in 2010 with support from the general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux. It is organised in Romania by Mungiu’s outlets Asociatia Cinemascop and Voodoo Films with support from the Romanian Ministry of Culture and in partnership with ArcuB, the French Embassy and the French Institute, SACD, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Dacin Sara, the Italian Cultural Institute, Goethe Institut, the Embassy of Portugal and the Portuguese Cultural Institute, Mercure Hotel, UNATC, Avanpost, Abator, Europa Cinemas, the National Museum of Romanian Peasant, the National Museum of Art of Romania, Cărturești, Ototo, Unika, and Beans&Dots.

WINNERS:

Autumn Previews:

Winner:

Still Nia (Romania, France), Documentary

Directed by Paula Oneț

Works in Progress:

Winners:

The Fear Artist (Romania)

Directed by Cristi Iftime

Where I End and You Begin (Italy, Romania), Documentary

Directed by David Power

Write a Screenplay For… Winners:

Feature Film:

The Golden Track

Written by Viren Beltramo

TV Miniseries:

Court Warriors

Written by Conrad Mericoffer and Alec Cârstoiu