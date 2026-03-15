Pustnik Screenwriters Residency 2026 Extends Call to Sophomore Features

BUCHAREST: Pustnik International Screenwriting Residency has opened the call for its 12th edition, set to take place 15 – 22 September 2026 in a rural setting in Romania. This year, in addition to projects from first-time filmmakers, the residency is also open for sophomore features. The deadline for submissions is 14 April 2026.

Previous residency participants are encouraged to apply with their new work. Eight international projects will be selected by Pustnik co-founders, writer-directors Andreea Borțun (Malul vânăt produced by Romania’s Atelier de Film, coproduced by France’s Films de Force Majeure, Slovenia’s Perfo Production, and Romania’s Avanpost, and Forest Film, 2026) and British-Australian Bryn Chainey (Rabbit Trap, 2025).

In addition to dedicated writing time, participants will have the opportunity to meet with narrative consultants, established professionals who can provide feedback on their projects. The programme also includes shared working sessions and screenings of the participants’ own films, bringing residents and guests together and nurturing a generous spirit of support.

As part of Pustnik’s interdisciplinary approach to storytelling, participants will also work on their screenplays with a psychotherapist and an anthropologist. By reflecting on human behaviour, cultural contexts, and the social dynamics that shape individual experiences, these sessions will focus on the practical development of their work.

“We’ve decided to open our call to filmmakers developing their sophomore films alongside debut writers and directors, because we believe growth in cinema happens when experiences meet, when doubt, struggles and discovery share the same space. Welcoming back previous residents now working on their second features and inviting filmmakers, psychologists, anthropologists and other thinkers to join as narrative consultants, allows us to explore stories from new angles. We're interested in how alternative narratives emerge from this exchange — how different lenses, disciplines, and generations can shape more honest, layered and daring cinema,” said Pustnik co-founder Andreea Borțun.

There are no application or participation fees. The residents solely need to cover their international transport, with all the costs related to travel within Romania, food and accommodation being covered by the residency organisers.

Pustnik is a programme created in 2014 by the T.E.T.A Association. Its partners include European Short Pitch, and the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" – UNATC Bucharest.

Click HERE for more details and HERE for a press release.