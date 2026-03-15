International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (ISFFC) 2026 Opens Call for Submissions

LIMASSOL: The Department of Contemporary Culture of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre are launching an open call for short film submissions to the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (10 – 16 October 2026).

The Festival accepts film submissions to its international and national competition sections in the following genres: fiction, documentary, experimental, student and animation short films.

The selected Cypriot short films compete both for the International and the National Awards. The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus was selected by the European Film Academy to join the network of its partner festivals. Therefore, since 2019, the ISFFC has the right to nominate one short film for the European Film Awards.

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