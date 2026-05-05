05-05-2026

Winners of 20th Anniversary Gopo Awards

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    Winners of 20th Anniversary Gopo Awards source: Premiile Gopo

    BUCHAREST: Radu Jude’s Kontinental 25 was awarded Best Long Film at the 20th edition of the Gopo Awards. Igor Cobileanski was voted Best Director for Comatogen, while TATA by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc received the award for Best Documentary.

    Igor Cobileanski received accolades for two of his titles, the feature film Comatogen (Best Director, Best Script), and the short fiction film The Madman (Best Short Fiction Film).

    Over 700 active film professionals were expected to vote for the winners. The event was organised by Romanian Film Promotion, and Asociația Film și Cultură Urbană, with support from the Romanian Film CentreDacin SaraBabel Communications, and the National Theatre in Bucharest.

    The ceremony was held on 4 May 2026 at the National Theatre in Bucharest.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Long Film:
    Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude 
    Produced by Saga Film
    Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
    Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

    Best Director:
    Igor Cobileanski for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Produced by Quantum Media Creative
    Coproduced by OWH Studio in association with Visual Walkabout
    Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Moldovan National Film Center

    Best Leading Actress:
    Eszter Tompa in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by Saga Film
    Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
    Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

    Best Leading Actor:
    Ben Schnetzer in The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
    Produced by Oblique Media Film 
    Coproduced by Celi Films

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Marina Palii in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian TelevisionAvanpost, Radio Romania

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Gabriel Spahiu in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Best Script:
    Igor Cobileanski, Alin Boeru for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski

    Best Cinematography:
    George Dăscălescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie
    Produced by Studioset ProductionStoryscapes, Mammut Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

    Best Editing:
    Mircea Olteanu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Best Sound:
    Constantin Fleancu, Cristinel Șirli for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Best Original Music:
    Marius Leftărache, Nicolas Becker for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Best Production Design:
    Vlad Vieru for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Best Costume Design:
    Alessandro Lai, Alina Cristina Dan, Oana Gorunescu, Carmen Moldovan for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Best Make-up and Hair Styling:
    Lynda Armstrong, Margo Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu, Gabriela Cretan, Clara Tudose for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Best Debut Film:
    Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie

    Best Documentary:
    TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc 
    Produced by Manifest Film
    Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA
    Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab

    Best Short Film:
    The Madman / Nebunul (Romania)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski 

    Best Short Animated Film:
    The Magician / Magicianul (Romania)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

    Best Newcomer:
    Emma Ioana Mogoș in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Best European Film:
    Sirât (France, Spain)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe
    Distributed by Transilvania Film

    Published in Romania

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