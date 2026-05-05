Winners of 20th Anniversary Gopo Awards

BUCHAREST: Radu Jude’s Kontinental 25 was awarded Best Long Film at the 20th edition of the Gopo Awards . Igor Cobileanski was voted Best Director for Comatogen, while TATA by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc received the award for Best Documentary.

Igor Cobileanski received accolades for two of his titles, the feature film Comatogen (Best Director, Best Script), and the short fiction film The Madman (Best Short Fiction Film).

Over 700 active film professionals were expected to vote for the winners. The event was organised by Romanian Film Promotion, and Asociația Film și Cultură Urbană, with support from the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara, Babel Communications, and the National Theatre in Bucharest.

The ceremony was held on 4 May 2026 at the National Theatre in Bucharest.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Long Film:

Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

Best Director:

Igor Cobileanski for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Produced by Quantum Media Creative

Coproduced by OWH Studio in association with Visual Walkabout

Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Moldovan National Film Center

Best Leading Actress:

Eszter Tompa in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

Best Leading Actor:

Ben Schnetzer in The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Produced by Oblique Media Film

Coproduced by Celi Films

Best Supporting Actress:

Marina Palii in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania

Best Supporting Actor:

Gabriel Spahiu in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Best Script:

Igor Cobileanski, Alin Boeru for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Best Cinematography:

George Dăscălescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

Best Editing:

Mircea Olteanu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Best Sound:

Constantin Fleancu, Cristinel Șirli for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Best Original Music:

Marius Leftărache, Nicolas Becker for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Best Production Design:

Vlad Vieru for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Best Costume Design:

Alessandro Lai, Alina Cristina Dan, Oana Gorunescu, Carmen Moldovan for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

Lynda Armstrong, Margo Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu, Gabriela Cretan, Clara Tudose for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Best Debut Film:

Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Best Documentary:

TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab

Best Short Film:

The Madman / Nebunul (Romania)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Best Short Animated Film:

The Magician / Magicianul (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Best Newcomer:

Emma Ioana Mogoș in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Best European Film:

Sirât (France, Spain)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

Distributed by Transilvania Film