Winners of 20th Anniversary Gopo Awards

Igor Cobileanski received accolades for two of his titles, the feature film Comatogen (Best Director, Best Script), and the short fiction film The Madman (Best Short Fiction Film).
Over 700 active film professionals were expected to vote for the winners. The event was organised by Romanian Film Promotion, and Asociația Film și Cultură Urbană, with support from the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara, Babel Communications, and the National Theatre in Bucharest.
The ceremony was held on 4 May 2026 at the National Theatre in Bucharest.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Long Film:
Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by Saga Film
Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme
Best Director:
Igor Cobileanski for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Produced by Quantum Media Creative
Coproduced by OWH Studio in association with Visual Walkabout
Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Moldovan National Film Center
Best Leading Actress:
Eszter Tompa in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by Saga Film
Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme
Best Leading Actor:
Ben Schnetzer in The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Produced by Oblique Media Film
Coproduced by Celi Films
Best Supporting Actress:
Marina Palii in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania
Best Supporting Actor:
Gabriel Spahiu in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Best Script:
Igor Cobileanski, Alin Boeru for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Best Cinematography:
George Dăscălescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages
Best Editing:
Mircea Olteanu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Best Sound:
Constantin Fleancu, Cristinel Șirli for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Best Original Music:
Marius Leftărache, Nicolas Becker for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Best Production Design:
Vlad Vieru for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Best Costume Design:
Alessandro Lai, Alina Cristina Dan, Oana Gorunescu, Carmen Moldovan for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Best Make-up and Hair Styling:
Lynda Armstrong, Margo Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu, Gabriela Cretan, Clara Tudose for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Best Debut Film:
Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Best Documentary:
TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab
Best Short Film:
The Madman / Nebunul (Romania)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Best Short Animated Film:
The Magician / Magicianul (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Best Newcomer:
Emma Ioana Mogoș in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Best European Film:
Sirât (France, Spain)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
Distributed by Transilvania Film