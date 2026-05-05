Romania to Extend Cash Rebate Scheme for Another Three Years

BUCHAREST: The continuation for another three years of Romania’s cash rebate scheme was approved on 4 May 2026, minister of Culture Demeter András announced on stage at the Gopo Awards gala, held in the evening of 4 May 2026 at the National Theatre “Ion Luca Caragiale” in Bucharest.

Demeter András also said that the Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC) has reimbursed all payment requests for projects shot in Romania between 2018 and 2020.

“The fluency and continuity of the cash-rebate system for the Romanian film industry is crucial for this sector with a very high added value. After the problems that arose following the first attempt in 2018-2020, it is extremely important to regain the trust of foreign partners through fluidity and transparency”, Viorel Chesaru, President of the Creative Romanian Film Makers Association, and Managing Director of Chainsaw Europe, told FNE.

This year again, Creative Romanian Film Makers, which brings together businesses from all areas of the film industry (location, casting, production, distribution, financing), will highlight at the Cannes Film Market (12 – 20 May 2026) the professional advantages of shooting in Romania in an operational 30% cash rebate scheme.

Over 85 m EUR have been invested in Romania through projects submitted under the cash rebate scheme, relaunched in the summer of 2024.

The Romanian Government fell as a motion of censure of the opposition passed in the Parliament on 5 May 2026.