Festival of Thinking 2026 to Be Held in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: The third edition of the Festival of Thinking will be held 27 – 30 August 2026 in Bucharest. This innovation platform at the intersection of art, science, business, and technology, is designed to turn creative ideas into tangible projects.

The festival begins with intensive labs, and finishes on stage, with a session of live pitching.

This year, the mentors and speakers include Ada Solomon, Head of the Board of the European Film Academy, Mark Foligno, executive producer at The King’s Speech, and Meg Thomson, EVP, Globalgate Entertainment, among others.

Ligia Ciornei is the festival’s CEO, and the team includes Viorel Chesaru as Chief Financial Officer.

The Festival of Thinking is organised by Noetic Ark in collaboration with UNATC and SNSPA.