EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Silișteanu Preps Debut Feature - Romanian/Bulgarian Drama Another Story About My Son

BUCHAREST: Acclaimed Romanian cinematographer Adrian Silișteanu is in preparation with his first feature film as a director. Another Story about My Son / O altă poveste despre fiul meu is a Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction backed by the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) and the Bulgarian National Film Center .

The script penned by Silișteanu follows the leader of a Roma community, Hobică, who supports a film crew that come to his village to shoot a film inspired by an interethnic conflict that claimed his own son. When, on set he notices that the reenactments don’t fully match historical reality, he starts paying attention to the filming process and his frustrations peak when he discovers inconsistencies concerning the story of his son. Disturbed by the reconstruction of his murder, Hobică enters into a conflict with the director, asking him to modify the script and to allow his son to survive, at least in the film.

“The death of one's own child is one of the most devastating experiences a human being can endure. As a father, I have often imagined this unbearable suffering, and this is what compelled me to tell this story. The idea emerged while I was researching a violent interethnic conflict in which several young Roma were killed. I wanted not only to portray that specific event, but also to explore a universal wound, the pain that remains and the fractures between communities that echo across many societies,” Adrian Silișteanu told FNE.

Romania’s Domestic Film is producing in coproduction with Romania’s Atelier de Film and Maya Vitkova-Kosev through Bulgaria’s Viktoria World Sales and Distribution. Gabriela Suciu, Iriana Adnana and Alex Sîrbu are the producers.

The budget is 1.3 m EUR, of which approximately 459,000 EUR is to be covered, producer Gabriela Suciu told FNE, adding that the project was supported by far by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) with 440,170 EUR and the Bulgarian National Film Center with 127,822 EUR.

The script received the main award at New Horizons Studio+ in 2021, and it was also selected at EAVE 2022. In 2026, the project received the award from the Moldovan Film Center (1,500 EUR) at TIFF’s Transilvania Pitch Stop. From 4 to 12 September 2026, it will take part in the Brussels International Film Festival’s CoProMarket in the Gap Financing Sessions.

The casting led by Florentina Bratfanof is currently undergoing in Romania and Moldova for actors and non-professional actors.

The film will be shot in August-September 2027 in approximately six weeks time. It is set to be edited in November-December 2027 till January 2028, with the sound/final mixing/CGI/colour set for February-March 2028, and the delivery of the digital master set for April 2028.

Adrian Silișteanu has lensed over 30 films and directed a bunch of short fiction films that scooped over 100 selections and awards at international festivals, including a nomination for the European Film Awards for Written/Unwritten / Scris/Nescris (2016). He co-founded Domestic Film together with Adrian Sitaru in 2014.

Production Information:

Producer:

Domestic Film (Romania)

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Coproducers:

Atelier de Film (Romania)

Viktoria World Sales and Distribution (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Adrian Silișteanu

Scriptwriter: Adrian Silișteanu