FNE at Cannes 2025: Serbian Cinema in Cannes

Serbia and Neighbors at Cannes Film Festival 2025 - The Cannes Film Festival, the premier event in global cinema, will take place from May 13th to 24th 2025. For the 78th time, this prestigious film festival will bring together famous names from the world of motion pictures.

At the same time, the Cannes Market will be held (May 13th-21th) – traditionally, one of the most significant events for promotion of films, TV series and other products of various national film industries, which provides participants an extraordinary opportunity to crown their efforts from 2024. The Cannes Market will present films that have already received a lot of attention from the international and domestic audiences, as well as those that have not yet had their world premiere.

Due to the joint initiative of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Cyprus, North Macedonia and Slovenia, national film industries from these countries again this year will be jointly presented in Cannes at eight individual stands under the auspices of the South-East European Regional Pavilion.

The regional stand in Cannes is an ideal opportunity to promote Serbian films. Film Center Serbia will present a digital catalog titled Films and film projects – Cannes 2025 at the stand, which presents feature films, both those that premiered in 2024 as well as new projects in the production and post-production phase, whose premiere is scheduled forthe end of 2025 or the start of the next year. FCS will also present a brochure titled Serbian Film Industry in 2024, which provides statistics on film production, viewership, number of cinemas and other valid information related to the Serbian film industry.

On the first day of the opening of the festival in Cannes on May 13the, Saligia directed by Petar Ristovski, jointly produced by Kinozoik and Zillion Films (RS), will be screened in the Market, while two Serbian films will be presented in the Short film corner program: When They Bloom directed by Gvozden Ilić, produced by Savina Smederevac, Zenit Films, Faculty of Dramatic Arts, and Pit Stop by director Milutin Filipović, produced by Anastasija Taušanović (Filmera), Ivica Vidanović (Cinnamon Films) and the Academy of Arts.