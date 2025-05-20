Unusual Serbian Feature Sells to Multiple Territories

BELGRADE: London-based company Jinga Films has sold Serbian feature Sword of Vengeance by Nemanja Ćeranić to several territories including Japan, UK, Korea and Germany. Genre-wise this is a highly atypical film for the Serbian contemporary cinema, and it could be described as a blend of epic, fantasy, action and adventure.

Plaion Pictures has acquired Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the United Kingdom, Youplanet Pictures has picked up Spain, Media4Fun has Poland, Scene & Sound has Korea, and PFLUG Co will release the film in Japan.

Scripted by Strahinja Madžarević and set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film follows a young warrior who must take revenge on his enemies for the crimes they committed against his family.

The main cast of the film consists of Igor Benčina, Isidora Simijonović, Marta Bjelica, Sergej Trifunović, and Jovo Maksić.

Sword of Vengeance / Volja sinovljeva was produced by Režim Film and Telekom Srbija in coproduction with MIR Media Group. Miloš Avramović was the producer, Aleksandar Protić the coproducer, and Aljoša Ćeranić the line producer of the film.

Film Center Serbia supported both the development and production of the project.

Sword of Vengeance was theatrically released in Serbia by Art Vista in the autumn of 2024, with approximately 60,000 admissions so far.