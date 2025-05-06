Beldocs IDFF 2025 Announces Lineup

BELGRADE: Over 80 films from around the world and Serbia will screen in the competitive and non-competitive sections of the 18th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival , which will take place in Belgrade 21 – 27 May 2025.

Eight of them have been selected for the International Competition and 12 for the Serbian Competition.

Beldocs Industry Days will feature Beldocs Pitching Forum (for projects in development, production and postproduction), the 5-day training workshop Beldocs XR Academy (for projects in early development), and Balkan Young Talents (organised by Beldocs IDFF and Al Jazeera Balkans DFF).

International Competition:

Collective Monologue (Argentina, UK)

Directed by Jessica Sarah Rinland

Fakir (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Roman Ďuriš

Frieda TV (France)

Directed by Léa Lanoë

Object of Study (Spain)

Directed by Raúl Alaejos

Savanna and the Mountain (Portugal, Uruguay)

Directed by Paulo Carneiro

Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Simon and Marianne (Canada)

Directed by Pier-Luc Latulippe, Martin Fournier

The Landscape and the Fury (Switzerland)

Directed by Nicole Vögele

Serbian Competition:

At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Maja Novaković

Behind the Smile (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Biang Biang Express (Serbia, China)

Directed by Nikola Stojanović

Grand Prize (Croatia)

Directed by Anja Koprivšek

Hidden in the Leaves (Serbia)

Directed by Milan Milosavljević

I Used to Be an Artist (Serbia)

Directed by Ema Teokarević

Inventory (Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Marković

Ljubivoje. An Actor (Serbia)

Directed by Predrag Velinović

Postface (Serbia)

Directed by Svetislav Dragomirović

Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević

The Iron Gates (Ireland, Serbia)

Directed by Barbara Knežević

When the Phone Rang (Serbia, USA)

Directed by Iva Radivojević