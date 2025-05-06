Beldocs IDFF 2025 Announces Lineup

Eight of them have been selected for the International Competition and 12 for the Serbian Competition.
Beldocs Industry Days will feature Beldocs Pitching Forum (for projects in development, production and postproduction), the 5-day training workshop Beldocs XR Academy (for projects in early development), and Balkan Young Talents (organised by Beldocs IDFF and Al Jazeera Balkans DFF).
International Competition:
Collective Monologue (Argentina, UK)
Directed by Jessica Sarah Rinland
Fakir (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Frieda TV (France)
Directed by Léa Lanoë
Object of Study (Spain)
Directed by Raúl Alaejos
Savanna and the Mountain (Portugal, Uruguay)
Directed by Paulo Carneiro
Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Simon and Marianne (Canada)
Directed by Pier-Luc Latulippe, Martin Fournier
The Landscape and the Fury (Switzerland)
Directed by Nicole Vögele
Serbian Competition:
At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Maja Novaković
Behind the Smile (Serbia)
Directed by Marko Đorđević
Biang Biang Express (Serbia, China)
Directed by Nikola Stojanović
Grand Prize (Croatia)
Directed by Anja Koprivšek
Hidden in the Leaves (Serbia)
Directed by Milan Milosavljević
I Used to Be an Artist (Serbia)
Directed by Ema Teokarević
Inventory (Serbia)
Directed by Ivan Marković
Ljubivoje. An Actor (Serbia)
Directed by Predrag Velinović
Postface (Serbia)
Directed by Svetislav Dragomirović
Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
The Iron Gates (Ireland, Serbia)
Directed by Barbara Knežević
When the Phone Rang (Serbia, USA)
Directed by Iva Radivojević