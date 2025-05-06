06-05-2025

Beldocs IDFF 2025 Announces Lineup

By

    BELGRADE: Over 80 films from around the world and Serbia will screen in the competitive and non-competitive sections of the 18th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival, which will take place in Belgrade 21 – 27 May 2025.

    Eight of them have been selected for the International Competition and 12 for the Serbian Competition.

    Beldocs Industry Days will feature Beldocs Pitching Forum (for projects in development, production and postproduction), the 5-day training workshop Beldocs XR Academy (for projects in early development), and Balkan Young Talents (organised by Beldocs IDFF and Al Jazeera Balkans DFF).

    International Competition:

    Collective Monologue (Argentina, UK)
    Directed by Jessica Sarah Rinland

    Fakir (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš

    Frieda TV (France)
    Directed by Léa Lanoë

    Object of Study (Spain)
    Directed by Raúl Alaejos

    Savanna and the Mountain (Portugal, Uruguay)
    Directed by Paulo Carneiro

    Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Eliza Petkova

    Simon and Marianne (Canada)
    Directed by Pier-Luc Latulippe, Martin Fournier

    The Landscape and the Fury (Switzerland)
    Directed by Nicole Vögele

    Serbian Competition:

    At the Door of the House Who Will Come Knocking (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Maja Novaković

    Behind the Smile (Serbia)
    Directed by Marko Đorđević

    Biang Biang Express (Serbia, China)
    Directed by Nikola Stojanović

    Grand Prize (Croatia)
    Directed by Anja Koprivšek

    Hidden in the Leaves (Serbia)
    Directed by Milan Milosavljević

    I Used to Be an Artist (Serbia)
    Directed by Ema Teokarević

    Inventory (Serbia)
    Directed by Ivan Marković

    Ljubivoje. An Actor (Serbia)
    Directed by Predrag Velinović

    Postface (Serbia)
    Directed by Svetislav Dragomirović

    Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Stefan Malešević

    The Iron Gates (Ireland, Serbia)
    Directed by Barbara Knežević

    When the Phone Rang (Serbia, USA)
    Directed by Iva Radivojević

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« BOX OFFICE: Three Domestic Films in Top Ten 2024 in Serbia