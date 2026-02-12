FNE at Berlinale 2026: Serbian Cinema in Berlin

credit: This and That Productions, Eclectica

Film Center Serbia will be participating at the European Film Market in Berlin , which is being held from February 12th to February 18th.

New films, co-productions and projects from Serbia will be promoted at the stand G15 in Gropius Bau, in the atrium of the gallery.

Films and projects from Serbia will have a notable presence at the programs and industry section of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival:

BERLINALE PERSPECTIVES

17 (minority co-production)

by Kosara Mitic

North Macedonia / Serbia / Slovenia

BERLINALE GENERATION KPLUS

Imaginary Numbers (short film)

by Jelica Jerinic

Serbia

BERLINALE FORUM EXPANDED

This Desirable Device (short documentary)

by Mina Simendic

Serbia / Germany

BERLINALE CO-PRODUCTION MARKET

Sylvia

by Aida Begic

Serbia

BERLINALE RETROSPECTIVE

Gorilla Bathes at Noon

by Dušan Makavejev

FR Yugoslavia / Germany

Tito Among the Serbs for the Second Time

by Želimir Žilnik

FR Yugoslavia