12-02-2026

FNE at Berlinale 2026: Serbian Cinema in Berlin

By Film Center Serbia
    Imaginary Numbers by Jelica Jerinić Imaginary Numbers by Jelica Jerinić credit: This and That Productions, Eclectica

    Film Center Serbia will be participating at the European Film Market in Berlin, which is being held from February 12th to February 18th.

    New films, co-productions and projects from Serbia will be promoted at the stand G15 in Gropius Bau, in the atrium of the gallery.

    Films and projects from Serbia will have a notable presence at the programs and industry section of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival: 

    BERLINALE PERSPECTIVES

    17 (minority co-production)
    by Kosara Mitic
    North Macedonia / Serbia / Slovenia

    BERLINALE GENERATION KPLUS

    Imaginary Numbers (short film)
    by Jelica Jerinic
    Serbia

    BERLINALE FORUM EXPANDED

    This Desirable Device (short documentary)
    by Mina Simendic
    Serbia / Germany

    BERLINALE CO-PRODUCTION MARKET

    Sylvia
    by Aida Begic
    Serbia

    BERLINALE RETROSPECTIVE

    Gorilla Bathes at Noon
    by Dušan Makavejev
    FR Yugoslavia / Germany

    Tito Among the Serbs for the Second Time
    by Želimir Žilnik
    FR Yugoslavia

    Published in Serbia
    More in this category:« Successful First Edition of Belgrade Film Festival