FNE at Berlinale 2026: Serbian Cinema in Berlin

New films, co-productions and projects from Serbia will be promoted at the stand G15 in Gropius Bau, in the atrium of the gallery.
Films and projects from Serbia will have a notable presence at the programs and industry section of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival:
BERLINALE PERSPECTIVES
17 (minority co-production)
by Kosara Mitic
North Macedonia / Serbia / Slovenia
BERLINALE GENERATION KPLUS
Imaginary Numbers (short film)
by Jelica Jerinic
Serbia
BERLINALE FORUM EXPANDED
This Desirable Device (short documentary)
by Mina Simendic
Serbia / Germany
BERLINALE CO-PRODUCTION MARKET
Sylvia
by Aida Begic
Serbia
BERLINALE RETROSPECTIVE
Gorilla Bathes at Noon
by Dušan Makavejev
FR Yugoslavia / Germany
Tito Among the Serbs for the Second Time
by Želimir Žilnik
FR Yugoslavia