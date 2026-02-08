Successful First Edition of Belgrade Film Festival

BELGRADE: Over 20,000 tickets were sold at the first edition of the Belgrade Film Festival (30 January - 6 February 2026), organised by the Association of Citizens BFF Belgrade Film Festival.

Starting with 2027, BFF will have a competitive section and a main prize, the Belgrade Swallow.

"We envisioned the Belgrade Film Festival as a meeting place between audience and authors, different poetics and generalities. Our goal was not only to show the most important films of the past year, but also to offer to the audience the experience of cinema as a living space where film magic happens. The BFF 2026 programme reflected exactly that: films coming from the world's biggest festivals, strong auteur voices, but also new names shaping the future of contemporary cinema. We believe that film has the power to connect, move and keep us in dialogue, and this is a value we want to build throughout the year, not just during the duration of the festival which I hope will have a long and successful future", Igor Stanković, director of MCF Megacom Film and MTS hall, and one of BFF’s initiators, told FNE.

The programme was subdivided into four segments: New Waves, Look Behind the Mirror, Grand Visions, and Special Screenings, and it consisted of 43 films, all of them a premiere for Serbia.

The opening film was Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.

In the future, the festival will bring together debutants and established auteurs, art house poetics and genre films, while opening up a space for film professionals and audiences to meet through exclusive domestic premieres, discussions with authors and panel programmes.