BOX OFFICE: Two Serbian Films in Serbian Top Ten in 2025

BELGRADE: Retro-chic teen comedy Haiduk in Belgrade by Milan Todorović and sequel The Return of Žika’s Dynasty by Milan Konjević are third and ninth, with 150,687and 91,202 admissions, respectively, in the Serbian Top 10 in 2025.

Both films supported by Film Center Serbia are still in distribution, but they are slowly leaving the top part of the charts.

Haiduk in Belgrade / Hajduk u Beogradu was produced by Talking Wolf Production and Cinnamon Film in coproduction with Cinnerent, Laguna and MCF Megacom Film. It was released by MCF Megacom Film.

The Return of Žika’s Dynasty / Povratak Žikine dinastije was produced by Talking Wolf Production, Olimp Produkcija, Film i Ton, and Cinnamon Film. It is distributed by Art Vista.

The rest of the Top 10 is taken by Hollywood blockbusters: Lilo & Stich (222,794 admissions), A Minecraft Movie (199,023 admissions), Conjuring: The Last Rites (107,263 admissions), Mufasa: The Lion King (105,842 admissions), Zootopia 2 (102,102 admissions), F1 (83,762 admissions), Smurfs (79,732 admissions), and Paddington in Peru (77,643 admissions).

Only four more Serbian features made it into the top 100, occupying spots no. 55, 81, 84 and 96, respectively.

A total of 409 films were screened in Serbian cinemas in 2025 (compared to 468 in 2024), racking up 3,386,963 admissions (a sizable decline when compared to 4,087,164 admissions in 2024 and 4,234,127 in 2023), and cashing in approximately 17.4 m EUR (compared to 19.95 m EUR in 2024 and 19.4 m EUR in 2023).