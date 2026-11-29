BELGRADE: Submissions are open for the four programmes of Beldocs Industry Days 2027, which will take place from 22 to 26 April 2027 in Belgrade, as part of the 20th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival .

Beldocs Pitching Forum and Beldocs XR Academy are available for countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Balkan Young Talents is available for countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, while Play.Docs Showcase is available for all countries of Europe.

In 2027, the Beldocs Pitching Forum will be open to short documentaries alongside long projects, while selected Beldocs Pitching Forum projects will take part in the new DocuTok Lab.

The deadline is 31 December 2026.

Click HERE for more information.