OBITUARY: Slovak Actress Mária Kráľovičová

BRATISLAVA: Theatre, film and the first Slovak television actress Mária Kráľovičová died on 5 December 2022 at the age of 95.

Born in 1927, she played more than 500 film, theatre, television and radio characters. In her 20s, she became a member of the Slovak National Theatre, where she worked until January 2022 and whose first emeritus member she was.

Her film debut was in the Dam / Priehrada (1950) by Paľo Bielik, produced by Czechoslovakian state film Bratislava. Her most known films are Petr Solan's detective film The Man Who Didn't Come Back / Muž, ktorý sa nevrátil (1959), produced by Film production Bratislava, and the cult comedy Soccer Fans / Skalní v offsajde (1960), directed by Ján Lacko and produced by Film production and distribution Bratislava.

In 1979, she received the title of National Artist, in 2002 the state honours of the Order of Ludovít Štúr I, and in 2012 the Medal of the President of the Slovak Republic for significant contributions to the development of Slovak culture.