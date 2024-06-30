30-06-2024

FESTIVALS: Goodbye Julia Wins Art Film Fest 2024

    Mohamed Kordofani Mohamed Kordofani @Peter Stas

    KOŠICE: Goodbye Julia by Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani won the Blue Angel in the International Competition of the 30th Art Film Fest, while the Polish film Ultima Thule by Klaudiusz Chrostowski won the main prize in the new International Film Competition from Central and Eastern Europe. The festival took place in Košice, Slovakia 21 – 28 June 2024.

    Important film personalities were also traditionally awarded during the closing ceremony. The Actor‘s Mission Awards were bestowed upon the Slovak actor Maroš Kramár and Slovak-Italian actress Antónia Lišková, while the Golden Camera Award for significant contribution to cinema was received by Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    Best Film:
    Goodbye Julia (Sudan, Sweden, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt)
    Directed by Mohamed Kordofani

    Best Director:
    Magnus von Horn for The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)
    Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance
    Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o.,  Nordisk Film Production AB,  Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

    Best Actress:
    Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)

    Best Actor:
    Sebastian Bull in Sons / Vogter (Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Gustav Möller

    Special Mentions:

    Clément Faveau for his role in Holy Cow / Vingt dieux (France)
    Directed by Louise Courvoisier

    Eiman Yousif and Siran Riak for their roles in Goodbye Julia (Sudan, Sweden, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt)

    Rei (Japan)
    Directed by Tanaka Toshihiko

    International Competition from Central and Eastern Europe:

    Best Film:
    Ultima Thule (Poland)
    Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski
    Produced by Madants
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Special Mention:
    Pelikan Blue (Hungary)
    Directed by László Csáki
    Produced by Umbrella
    Coproduced by Cinemon Entertainment
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    JOJ Cinema Audience Award:
    Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary)
    Directed by Katalin Moldovai
    Produced by Magma Cinema
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Short Film Competition:

    Best Short Film:
    Incident (USA)
    Directed by Bill Morrison
     
    Special Mentions:

    Orange from Jaffa / Une orange de Jaffa (Poland, France, Palestine)
    Directed by Mohammed Almughanni

    Cross My Heart and Hope to Die (Philippines)
    Directed by Sam Manacsa

    Nun or Never! (Finland)
    Directed by Heta Jäälinoja

    Actor‘s Mission Awards:
    Maroš Kramár
    Antónia Lišková

    Golden Camera Award:
    Sergei Loznitsa

