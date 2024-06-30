FESTIVALS: Goodbye Julia Wins Art Film Fest 2024

Important film personalities were also traditionally awarded during the closing ceremony. The Actor‘s Mission Awards were bestowed upon the Slovak actor Maroš Kramár and Slovak-Italian actress Antónia Lišková, while the Golden Camera Award for significant contribution to cinema was received by Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
Best Film:
Goodbye Julia (Sudan, Sweden, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt)
Directed by Mohamed Kordofani
Best Director:
Magnus von Horn for The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)
Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Best Actress:
Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)
Best Actor:
Sebastian Bull in Sons / Vogter (Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Gustav Möller
Special Mentions:
Clément Faveau for his role in Holy Cow / Vingt dieux (France)
Directed by Louise Courvoisier
Eiman Yousif and Siran Riak for their roles in Goodbye Julia (Sudan, Sweden, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt)
Rei (Japan)
Directed by Tanaka Toshihiko
International Competition from Central and Eastern Europe:
Best Film:
Ultima Thule (Poland)
Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski
Produced by Madants
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Special Mention:
Pelikan Blue (Hungary)
Directed by László Csáki
Produced by Umbrella
Coproduced by Cinemon Entertainment
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
JOJ Cinema Audience Award:
Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary)
Directed by Katalin Moldovai
Produced by Magma Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)
Short Film Competition:
Best Short Film:
Incident (USA)
Directed by Bill Morrison
Special Mentions:
Orange from Jaffa / Une orange de Jaffa (Poland, France, Palestine)
Directed by Mohammed Almughanni
Cross My Heart and Hope to Die (Philippines)
Directed by Sam Manacsa
Nun or Never! (Finland)
Directed by Heta Jäälinoja
Actor‘s Mission Awards:
Maroš Kramár
Antónia Lišková
Golden Camera Award:
Sergei Loznitsa