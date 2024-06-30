FESTIVALS: Goodbye Julia Wins Art Film Fest 2024

KOŠICE: Goodbye Julia by Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani won the Blue Angel in the International Competition of the 30th Art Film Fest , while the Polish film Ultima Thule by Klaudiusz Chrostowski won the main prize in the new International Film Competition from Central and Eastern Europe. The festival took place in Košice, Slovakia 21 – 28 June 2024.

Important film personalities were also traditionally awarded during the closing ceremony. The Actor‘s Mission Awards were bestowed upon the Slovak actor Maroš Kramár and Slovak-Italian actress Antónia Lišková, while the Golden Camera Award for significant contribution to cinema was received by Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Film:

Goodbye Julia (Sudan, Sweden, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt)

Directed by Mohamed Kordofani

Best Director:

Magnus von Horn for The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)

Produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, the Lower Silesia Film Centre

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Best Actress:

Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle (Denmark, Sweden, Poland)

Best Actor:

Sebastian Bull in Sons / Vogter (Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Gustav Möller

Special Mentions:

Clément Faveau for his role in Holy Cow / Vingt dieux (France)

Directed by Louise Courvoisier

Eiman Yousif and Siran Riak for their roles in Goodbye Julia (Sudan, Sweden, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt)

Rei (Japan)

Directed by Tanaka Toshihiko

International Competition from Central and Eastern Europe:

Best Film:

Ultima Thule (Poland)

Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski

Produced by Madants

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Special Mention:

Pelikan Blue (Hungary)

Directed by László Csáki

Produced by Umbrella

Coproduced by Cinemon Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

JOJ Cinema Audience Award:

Without Air / Elfogy a levegő (Hungary)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Produced by Magma Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Short Film Competition:

Best Short Film:

Incident (USA)

Directed by Bill Morrison



Special Mentions:

Orange from Jaffa / Une orange de Jaffa (Poland, France, Palestine)

Directed by Mohammed Almughanni

Cross My Heart and Hope to Die (Philippines)

Directed by Sam Manacsa

Nun or Never! (Finland)

Directed by Heta Jäälinoja

xxxxx

Actor‘s Mission Awards:

Maroš Kramár

Antónia Lišková

Golden Camera Award:

Sergei Loznitsa